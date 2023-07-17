Koome: Don't leave boys behind on empowerment journey

Chief Justice (CJ) Martha Koome has underscored the need to shift focus to boys’ empowerment while not forgetting the girls, to have a balanced society.

Attending an education day event at Chuka Girls’ High School in Tharaka Nithi County last Friday, Ms Koome called for mentorship programmes that can build boys’ confidence and self-esteem. She is an alumna of the school.

She said society has lately focused on girls forgetting that boys are also vulnerable and needy. She also visited neighbouring Chuka Boys’ High School to encourage the boys.

“We are leaving the boy child alone, yet we are supposed to hold their hands and encourage them just like the girls so that they can have confidence in life,” said Ms Koome.

She said the recently launched digital sex offender registry will enable Kenyans to obtain information about sexual offenders in their communities and even shame them.

The Judiciary automated its manual records, enabling judicial officers like magistrates and lawyers to freely access information linked to their cases.

Finance Act

Governor Muthomi Njuki, Senator Mwenda Gataya and Tharaka MP Gitonga Murugara appealed to Ms Koome to move with speed and appoint judges to determine the Finance Act case.

Mr Njuki said the stalemate in the country can stall all government operations if not resolved swiftly. “Appoint the judges to handle the Finance Act, 2023 case so that the country can move on,” he said.

For his part, Mr Gataya said President William Ruto has good plans and if given ample time the economy can stabilise in two years.

Mr Murugara urged the CJ to establish a court in Maara so that residents can stop travelling to Chuka/Igambang’ombe constituency in search of justice.