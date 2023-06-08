Dorcas Rigathi: I won’t allow 'Satan' to destroy the boy child

Second Lady Dorcas Rigathi has vowed not to relent in her endeavour to rescue the boy child from alcohol, drug and substance abuse.

Ms Rigathi promised to roll out her Boy Child Programme countrywide, adding that she will not be cowed by criticism from a section of Kenyans.

“I will not allow Satan to advance his agenda and destroy our young boys. That will not happen. Not on my watch. I will devotedly fight for the rights of the boy child in the entire country. We need to have dignified men in our society,” she said.

She spoke on at Victors Chapel in Karatina, Nyeri County, where she flagged off the first cohort of alcoholics and drug addicts set for rehabilitation. “We will transform lives and I know God will enable us in that endeavour because we have good plans,” she said.

Dignified future

The programme, which is under the Office of the Spouse of the Deputy President, envisions a “Dignified Future for Vulnerable Populations”. The Second Lady appealed to government agencies to intensify the war on illicit brews and drug abuse.

“Civil servants should know that we are not joking in this fight against illicit brews and drug abuse. If I am not sleeping in this fight, you should not sleep as well. We need to work very hard.”

She added that the government is steadfast in cracking down on manufacturers of substandard alcohol and drug peddlers. “Those manufacturers of illicit brews and drug peddlers should start venturing into legit business. They must stop killing our young people. In any case, that is criminal,” she said.

“This fight is the first priority of President William Ruto. I can assure you that he is not going to stop. We prayed for victory in the last general election and we achieved it. We are persistently praying for victory in this fight against illicit brews and drug abuse and I am sure we will win.”

In April, Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua said Dr Ruto had issued instructions to all government officials to support efforts aimed at eradicating the sale of illicit brews and drugs.

“President William Ruto has given me very clear instructions that I must tell you that anybody who stands in between the government and him in dealing with this menace must give way,” Mr Gachagua said. He was chairing a meeting in Nyeri on illicit brews and drug abuse.

The meeting was held at Central regional commissioner Fredrick Shisia's official residence in Nyeri town. It brought together leaders from Nyandarua, Murang’a, Nyeri, Kirinyaga and Kiambu counties.