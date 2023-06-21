Kenya's top female blood donor 'retires' after totalling 37.5 litres

On World Blood Donor Day, June 14, one woman stood out from the rest during celebrations in Ihura Stadium, Murang'a County.

Soft-spoken Aisha Dafalla, 59, has been dedicated to saving lives and was recognised by Health Cabinet Secretary Susan Nakhumicha for being the highest female blood donor in Kenya.

Ms Dafalla says the personal loss she suffered when a friend died for failing to get enough blood in his hour of need prompted her to become a frequent donor.

She has donated blood 75 times, totalling 37.5 litres, having begun in 1981, when she was a Form Three student.

"I started giving blood when I was a teenager; my first time was at the age of 17 when people from the Kenya National Blood Transfusion Service visited our school, and my second time was when a relative was hospitalised at Mater Hospital and required blood after an accident; I was requested by the victim's sister," she said.

"I gave blood, but the victim later succumbed as he did not get enough blood at the appropriate time, so since then, I started donating blood every four months for the last 43 years."

Ms Dafalla, who said she is retiring from blood donation, committed to continued sharing of plasma and platelets.

The selfless act of bravery by the mother of three was first noticed in 2016 when she was recognised as the top female donor in Kenya by the World Health Organisation and the Ministry of Health.

Advocacy

In 2021, she was made the Kenya blood ambassador after she was recognised by the Kenya National Blood Transfusion Service for her efforts of championing a culture of blood donation.

"I was appointed an ambassador for blood donation in Kenya by former Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe for mobilising and sensitising Kenyans to adopt a culture of donating blood on a regular basis," she remarked.

She says she uses social media accounts like WhatsApp and Facebook where patients or caregivers ask for blood, and urges people in the groups to donate.

Ms Dafalla says since she started donating blood, she has never had any health problems, encouraging people to shun myths and stereotypes that discourage donations, as it is a way to save lives of those affected by diseases and conditions.

“Donating blood actually helps people to detect diseases early. It is important to give blood or plasma regularly to create a safe and sustainable supply of blood and blood products that can always be available, so that expectant mothers, cancer patients, accident survivors and all patients in need can receive timely treatment,” she added.

Dafalla spoke to Nation.Africa in Murang'a County where this year's World Blood Donor Day was being commemorated under the theme: ‘Give blood, give plasma, share life, share often’. She added that she takes advantage of every opportunity to encourage people to donate blood.

Aisha Dafalla addresses the World Blood Donor Day celebrations event in Ihura Stadium, Murang'a County on June 14, 2023. She has retired from whole blood donation but has committed to continued sharing of plasma and platelets. Photo credit: Martin Mwaura I Nation Media Group

Also recognised was Kennedy Sanya, Kenya's highest male donor. Mr Sanya has selflessly donated blood 102 times.

The health CS, who was the chief guest, thanked voluntary blood donors for their life-saving efforts.

The event is also aimed at raising awareness of the need for regular blood donations to ensure all individuals and communities have access to affordable and timely supplies of safe and quality blood and blood products.

"We have come together to honour and celebrate our heroes: the individuals and institutions that have selflessly donated their blood to save lives. These heroes embody the true spirit of humanity, demonstrating compassion, generosity, and a commitment to the well- being of others.

"Among these heroes, I would like to single out two exceptional individuals whose contributions to blood donation have been truly remarkable," said CS Nakhumicha in her speech.

"First, let us recognise Kennedy Sanya, Kenya's highest male blood donor. Kennedy has selflessly donated blood a remarkable 102 times. Additionally, today, we bid farewell to Aisha Dafalla, who is retiring from her whole blood donation after an incredible 76 donations," she added, amid claps from the attendees.

Increased collection

Ms Nakhumicha said several drives by agents of blood donation, coupled with the reorganisation of the blood supply chain, have seen an increase in the blood collected from 130,000 units to 348,000 units.

"The WHO recommends the units produced to be at least one per cent of the population, so with the Kenyan population of about 58 million and currently we are now at 348,000 units, then it means we are way working very well towards our target of ensuring we at least 580,000 units of blood donated," she said.

She noted that the ministry has made remarkable progress in reorganising collection services through an inter-governmental framework on coordination of blood transfusion services.

The government has established blood collection satellite centres in all the 47 counties for easy collection and distribution. The CS said with the centres, they hope to get more people donating blood to ensure adequate supply to patients.

Ms Dafalla urged Kenyans not to wait for disasters so that they can rush to donate blood. She appealed to the county and national governments to fund and organise more donation events.

"I want to ask fellow women, we are the ones who are very strong and have huge ability to give blood as we bear the brunt when we lose a loved one, tears from crying doesn't help but only blood can save a life," she said.

"Healthy men should donate even more regularly as they do not face biological hindrances like women such as pregnancy, menstruation and breastfeeding."