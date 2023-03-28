Marsabit grapples with blood shortage as locals consider donation, transfusion a taboo

Have you ever had a blood transfusion? Did you consider it unclean?

Well, some communities consider blood transfusion a taboo, harbouring the notion that human blood is too sacred to be transfused into another human being.

According to some members of Gabbra, Rendille, Samburu and Borana communities, donated blood should only be used for witchcraft or satanic rituals. They prefer drinking livestock blood, which they consider the best means to replenish their depleted blood. A section of Islam adherents told Healthy Nation that donating blood to another human being is prohibited by their Holy book Qur’ran.

However, Masjid Mosque Marsabit Imam Abdi Hussein explained that in Islam, it is only a sin when the human body is violated, but donating blood to save a life is allowed.

According to Islam beliefs, he said, blood donation is not obligatory or part of Islam faith. “If someone is not convinced, then it is not a sin if they do not donate, and donated blood should never be sold. It is Haram.”

Marsabit acting Health Director Ali Boru linked the high number of maternal deaths in the county to acute blood shortage, especially during emergency cases.

Marsabit is one of the counties leading in maternal deaths with an estimated maternal mortality ratio of 1,127 deaths per 100,000 live births.

Mr Boru said there is a need for different stakeholders to create awareness to demystify the myths and thus help increase the number of wilful donors in the region.

“We have a problem in the region, someone could be dying and no one, not even family members, will donate blood. Some even object to their kin being added blood,” he said.

Mr Kuse Abduba, Marsabit Referral Hospital’s CEO, said the myths have over the years contributed to the acute blood shortage in the county. “We have been grappling with acute blood shortage occasioned by some popularly-held myths and misconceptions. Something needs to be done to save lives,” Mr Abduba said.

He added that the facility receives many patients in need of blood but on most occasions, the bank relies on Meru, Embu and Nairobi, forcing patients to wait for even three days. Most of them end up dying.