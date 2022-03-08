Kamau Ngugi: There can't be climate policies without women

National Coalition of Human Rights Defenders in Kenya (Defenders Coalition) Executive Director Kamau Ngugi on February 2, 2022.

Photo credit: Francis Nderitu | Nation Media Group

By  Moraa Obiria

Gender Reporter

What you need to know:

  • Land is a major issue of conflict, yet without land tenure, women cannot build resilience against climate shocks. With sensitisation, women have become aware of their role in protecting biodiversity for the benefit of all.
  • The number of grassroots women joining climate activism has grown; they are on the frontline of the campaigns for climate justice and lead conservation drives at the local, regional and international levels.

This year’s International Women’s Day (IWD) has the theme ‘Gender Equality Today for a Sustainable Tomorrow’ with a focus on the contribution of women and girls to promoting resilience against the impacts of climate change.

