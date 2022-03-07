Africa to involve women in gender-responsive climate action

Ethiopian President Sahle-Work Zewde in Nairobi on February 11, 2020. She was among leaders who attended the 66th session of the Pre-Africa Commission on the Status of Women in Addis Ababa.

Photo credit: Photo | Pool

By  Agatha Gichana

What you need to know:

  • The pledge was made during the 66th session of the Pre-Africa Commission on the Status of Women held on February 28 in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.
  • Participants highlighted the need to take urgent action in addressing climate change and deliver a healthy and sustainable future for young women and girls.

African countries at the Pre-Africa Commission on the Status of Women have pledged to involve women in implementing gender-responsive climate action plans.

