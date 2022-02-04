How toxic bloggers terrorise female aspirants out of contests

By  Mwangi Muiruri

What you need to know:

  • Interior and ICT ministries are being accused of collective failure to show seriousness in taming bloggers’ poison.
  • Malindi MP Aisha Jumwa, says her experience would pass for a horror movie.
  • Runyenjes MP Cecily Mbarire dismisses online attacks as machinations from “tongues submerged in pettiness, selfishness, desperation and immaturity”.

The physical and physiological violence meted out to female aspirants read like tales from hell. Six months to the August 9, poll, the hopefuls are already crying foul, saying the government is only keen on giving their plight lip service.

