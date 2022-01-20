Report: Violence being used to force women out of ballots

Esther Kipng'etich, an aspirant for United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party, expresses her frustrations after police disrupted a meeting in Nyali, Mombasa, on June 3, 2021.

Photo credit: Kevin Odit | Nation Media Group
By  Mary Wangari

What you need to know:

  • The large number of women entering the political environment as elected or nominated leaders has fuelled cases of violence against women in politics as indicated by the report.
  • Organisations warn that if left unchecked, violence could have adverse aftermaths specifically undermining women participation in the electoral processes.

Surging violence against Kenyan female politicians is meant to force them to surrender, two human rights groups have said.

