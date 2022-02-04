Let’s say no to intimidation of female aspirants

African Women Leaders Network chairperson Jennifer Riria (speaking), co-chairperson Rahab Muyu (left) and Kenya Women Traders Association CEO Benter Opande in Nairobi, last month. They cautioned politicians against using inflammatory language and hate speech.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Njeri Rugene

Consulting editor and founder

The Woman’s Newsroom Foundation

What you need to know:

  • Female politicians must speak out in support of any of them attacked in any manner because of their gender.
  • Any form of attacks, threats and violence against women are meant to force them out of electoral competitions.

As the countdown to the August 9 polls continues, indications are clear that it will not only be highly competitive, but also heated up.

