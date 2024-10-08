From beatings to empowerment: 500 women and girls to benefit from Kilifi safe house programme

In the picturesque coastal county of Kilifi, a silent epidemic rages beneath the sandy beaches and tempestuous waves. Recent statistics reveal a shocking reality; 45 per cent of women aged 15-49 have experienced physical or sexual violence. This alarming figure, unveiled during the launch of the Accelerate National Shelter Programme, mirrors a deep-seated nationwide crisis where over 40 per cent of women face similar abuse in their lifetimes, according to the 2022 Kenya Demographic Health Survey (KDHS).

"For years, I endured beatings from my husband. I had nowhere to go, no one to turn to," shares 32-year-old Amina (not her real name). Her story is sadly common in Kilifi, where a perfect storm of cultural practices, poverty, and lack of support services has allowed gender-based violence (GBV) to flourish.

To combat this surge in GBV, a new shelter home has been launched under the Accelerate National Shelter Programme. This initiative, a partnership between the Gender Violence Recovery Centre (GVRC), Kilifi County Government, the Embassy of Denmark, Population Services Kenya (PS Kenya), and other partners, aims to provide a safe haven for women and girls who have survived GBV.

The Kilifi shelter, part of a broader national initiative to establish 13 similar facilities across Kenya, is expected to serve over 500 women and girls annually. However, in a county where nearly one in two women face violence, questions arise about whether this is sufficient.

Henrik Larsen of Embassy of Denmark Kenya (2nd right), Deputy Governor of Kilifi County, Flora Mbetsa Chibule (3rd right) with other dignitaries inspect the Kimbilio Trust model presentation during the launch of Kimbilio Centre in Kilifi County on September 25, 2024. Photo credit: Photo | Pool

Fatuma Hassan, a local sociologist who has studied GBV in Kilifi, warns that the 45 per cent statistic likely underrepresents the true scale of the problem. "Many cases go unreported due to fear, shame, or cultural norms that normalise violence against women," she explains.

The roots of this crisis run deep. Kilifi, like many parts of coastal Kenya, grapples with a complex interplay of factors perpetuating GBV. Poverty, affecting a significant portion of the county's population, often traps women in abusive relationships due to financial dependence. Traditional practices, such as child marriages and female genital mutilation, persist in some communities, further endangering young girls and women.

"Education is key," says Maryam Abdalla, a local activist and GBV survivor. "Many women here don't know their rights or the resources available to them. And even when they do, the fear of social ostracism can be paralysing."

The new shelter aims to address these challenges head-on. More than just a safe house, it promises to offer a comprehensive suite of services including medical care, counselling, legal aid, and skills training.

Florence Mbetsa, deputy governor of Kilifi County, highlighted the transformative potential of the shelter at its launch. "This facility stands as a beacon of hope, dignity, and protection," she stated. "It's not just a response; it's a promise of safety, healing, and a future free from violence for our women and girls."

Henrik Larsen, Head of Cooperation and Team Leader in Governance and Health from the Embassy of Denmark, a key partner in the programme, stressed the wider implications. "This shelter is not just a place of safety; it is a key step towards improving gender equality and human rights in Kenya," he stated at the launch.

While the new shelter represents a critical first step, lasting change will require a multi-faceted approach involving government, civil society, and communities themselves. Local leaders are calling for increased funding for GBV prevention programmes, enhanced law enforcement training to handle GBV cases sensitively, and economic empowerment initiatives for women. Simultaneously, community-based organisations are ramping up awareness campaigns, targeting both men and women to challenge harmful cultural norms.