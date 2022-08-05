Fitness enthusiast helping Muslim women swim against religious tides

Lamu is predominantly Muslim, and cultural and religious dictates forbid women from socially interacting with men who are not their husbands.

For centuries, Lamu Muslim women have also been required to dress ‘appropriately’ and cover their bodies while in public places.

Traditions here also stress the need for women to fully cover themselves except their hands and faces, typically donning a hijab.

Because of these guidelines, most women across the archipelago have been prevented from partaking in crucial activities, including hitting the gym or swimming in the Indian Ocean.

Exercising

Swimming is a great exercise. It works a person’s muscles without stressing the body, including the joints, as running would. It also strengthens the heart and lungs, reducing the risk of death.

According to health experts, swimming lowers blood pressure and control blood sugar. For these reasons, Hindu Salim has introduced swimming classes and other training, majorly intended to ensure fitness amongst the conservative women in the community.

The 48-year-old is the first Bajuni Muslim woman from Lamu to do so. Ms Salim, who doubles as a village elder in the Wiyoni area, founded Wiyoni Stay Fit Women Group in 2020, to equip Muslim women with swimming skills to enable them to save themselves in case of marine accidents.

Most casualties of boat accidents at sea have always been women and children. Ms Salim attributes that to their inability to swim and blames society for holding to traditions that make it hard for women to engage freely in lifesaving activities.

Membership

Since its inauguration two years ago, Wiyoni Stay Fit Women Group has enrolled more than 50 members. But due to the fear of negative perception, only 25 are actively taking part in swimming, exercise and meditation.

The mother of five says in adherence to Lamu Old Town’s culture and heritage, they opted to have the group’s daily activities on Wiyoni Beach on the outskirts of the town, far and private.

“I understand our religion and the Lamu culture expects women while partaking in swimming or hitting the gym to assume a specific dress code suitable for workouts. We’re also aware that such activities aren't conducted in areas that are equally used by men,” says Ms Salim.

“I have lost members along the way. Many claim their husbands and fellow women have been criticising and perceiving them as prostitutes, just because they take part in swimming.

“I have also faced serious challenges even with active members. Most of them prefer swimming while donning their buibuis, for fear of being viewed as going against the culture of this place.”

She calls on the community to allow women to swim, adding that such activities have already seen many of the participants lose weight and lead healthy lives.

“These cultures and traditions have made it hard for Muslim women to work out, keep fit and be healthy like the men. The situation has put many of us at risk of lifestyle diseases like diabetes, hypertension, obesity, and even cancer.

“And that’s why, through the Wiyoni Stay Fit Women Group, I have been encouraging fellow women to swim and exercise daily. It’s already bearing fruit.”

Support

Rehema Katana, one of the Wiyoni Stay Fit Women Group beneficiaries, urges local leaders and the national government to support Ms Salim’s dream to have a women's swimming and training centre.

She notes that despite Wiyoni being far from Lamu town, the privacy is not enough for the women as Wiyoni still serves as a key public beach in the area, and sometimes it is flocked by men and women.

“Wiyoni Beach is a good place, but our much-needed privacy is never guaranteed. Many times, men also flock to this place for fun activities. We can’t freely wear a burkini and leave the men looking at us just like that.

That’s why many willing members are shying away. Our prayer, however, is for a women's swimming pool to be established to address all these culture shocks,” says Ms Katana.

Feiswal Miji, an elder, says there is no harm in Muslim women swimming, provided their swimwear covers their bodies well, especially in public places.

“Women should be left to enjoy their rights, including swimming, provided they don’t wear revealing attire and in the open. We encourage them to swim but should respect the religious and cultural principles of this place,” says Mr Miji.

Muslim cleric Mohamed Abdulkadir stresses that Islam does not prevent women from swimming, exercising, and keeping fit provided they maintain modest clothing.

“Our women must ensure that whatever they do in the presence of men, their hair and bodies are respectfully covered,” says Mr Abdulkadir.