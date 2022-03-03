Campaigning in hijabs: The Muslim women breaking barriers

 Rahma Shahbal, campaigns for her husband Suleiman Shahbal, who hopes to clinch the Mombasa gubernatorial post in the August 9 poll.

Photo credit: Brian Ocharo | Nation Media Group
By  Brian Ocharo

  • More Muslim women are now taking active roles in campaign trails to assist their spouses in vote hunting.
  • Rahma Shahbal, the wife of Mombasa gubernatorial aspirant Suleiman Shahbal, has decided to join her husband in the campaign trail.
  • Sheikh Juma Ngao says the religion does not bar women from seeking political posts or participating in campaigns as long as they observe the religious requirements.


Muslim women have shied away from taking active roles in their spouses’ political campaigns.

