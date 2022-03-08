Firebrands shaping Kenya's political landscape

Resilient women leaders

Over the years, these leaders have kept the political fire burning, contributing to the quest for gender-equality.

By  Justus Ochieng'

What you need to know:

  • These ‘women of steel' have not only won non-affirmative action seats, they have also been elected and re-elected.
  • Some of them won gubernatorial seats in the 2017 elections, breaking the 2013 record where no woman was elected county chief at the advent of devolution.

Kenya's political environment has remained male-dominated for decades, despite spirited efforts to level the playing field and achieve the two-third gender rule.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.