Firebrands shaping Kenya's political landscape

Kenya's political environment has remained male-dominated for decades, despite spirited efforts to level the playing field and achieve the two-third gender rule.

But even then, some resilient women have kept the fire burning and contributed to the quest for a gender-equal nation. They have not only won non-affirmative action seats but also got re-elected.

Some of these ‘women of steel’ won the coveted gubernatorial seats in the 2017 General Election, breaking the 2013 record when no woman was elected county chief at the advent of devolution.

Below are some of those who have shattered the glass ceiling in the political room and inspired up-and-coming female leaders in different spheres of life.

Kitui Governor Charity Ngilu. Photo credit: Pool

Charity Ngilu, Kitui Governor

Kitui Governor Charity Ngilu, her Kirinyaga counterpart Anne Waiguru and former Bomet Governor Joyce Laboso beat their male rivals to become the first female county chiefs.

Ms Ngilu is easily one of the most recognisable women in politics, and has been at it for the last three decades, having plunged into the game in 1992 when she first won the Kitui parliamentary seat on a Democratic Party (DP) ticket.

She was re-elected to the same seat in 1997 during which she also ran for president on a Social Democratic Party (SDP) of Kenya ticket, finishing fifth.

She managed 488,600 votes in an election won by President Daniel Moi, who polled 2,500,865 votes.

She would then be re-elected in 2002 and 2007, before losing in the 2013 senatorial election and making a big comeback in 2017 as Kitui governor.

She has also served as a Cabinet minister in various dockets in the Mwai Kibaki and Uhuru Kenyatta administrations.

Now, Ms Ngilu has vowed to ensure her Kamba community bounces back to government through ODM leader Raila Odinga's Azimio la Umoja.

"We don't want to be left out of Raila's government. When you take over, please, ensure the youth get jobs," Ms Ngilu told Mr Odinga at a campaign rally in Taita Taveta.

Suba North MP, Millie Odhiambo. Photo credit: File | Nation

Millie Odhiambo, Suba North MP

Another iron lady of Kenya’s politics is firebrand Suba North MP Millie Odhiambo, who first made it to Parliament through ODM nomination in 2007.

In 2013, having used her experience in Parliament, she ran for Mbita MP and won. In 2017, she was re-elected, after the constituency was renamed Suba North.

Ms Odhiambo became one of the three female MPs in single member constituencies in Homa Bay. The others were Rangwe's Dr Lilian Gogo and Eve Obara of Kabondo Kasipul.

Ms Odhiambo terms her faith in God and focus on her work as the secrets behind her success.

"I focus on my work and less on naysayers who I call 'Sanballats and Tobias' whose mandate is to complain nonstop. I also work directly with local communities," she said.

She says service to humanity has been what drives her in her responsibilities.

"I seek to transform and impact lives. I was able to secure a minimum of 15 per cent to counties. I was one of a few women who introduced affirmative action for women that has changed the political platform and now many women can vie.

“I have brought other laws and amendments on fishermen, women, and children, among others, that impact lives. I have brought several developments on the ground as well and all I can tell other women is that it is difficult but doable," Ms Odhiambo added.

Jubilee nominated MP Cecily Mbarire. Photo credit: File | Nation

Cecily Mbarire, nominated MP

Jubilee nominated MP Cecily Mutitu Mbarire, formerly Runyenjes MP from 2007 to 2017, is another resilient and firebrand woman leader.

In 2007, she vied on a PNU ticket and in 2013 she retained her seat on The National Alliance (TNA) party ticket. From 2002 to 2007, she was a nominated MP in National Alliance Rainbow Coalition (Narc).

"My leadership is driven by passion to serve and make positive impact on the people I lead and the secrets to my success is God, focus and hard word," she said.

Ms Mbarire, who is eyeing Embu governorship on United Democratic Alliance (UDA) ticket, encourages other female aspirants to "remain courageous, stay focused and put God first".

"I believe I have the necessary experience of 20 years (eight years as an assistant minister) to run a government. I know the needs of my people and what needs to be done to get the county to the next level," she added.

Naomi Shaban, MP Taveta. Photo credit: File | Nation

Naomi Shaban, Taveta MP

Another veteran woman leader is Taveta MP Naomi Shaban, who was elected to Parliament in 2002 through a Kenya African National Union (Kanu) ticket.

She successfully defended the seat in 2007 election through Kanu and later joined the National Alliance Party (TNA) and was re-elected in 2013.

She was appointed Minister of State for Special Programmes between 2008 and 2010, then Minister for Gender and Children’s Affairs. She is seeking a fourth term and is firmly on Mr Odinga’s Azimio la Umoja train.

Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru. Photo credit: File | Nation

Anne Waiguru, Kirinyaga governor

Ms Waiguru, who is seeking re-election in Kirinyaga, has been mentioned in different quarters as a possible presidential running mate, same as her fierce opponent in the 2017 governor race, Narc Kenya leader Martha Karua.

Ms Waiguru, who is in Deputy President William Ruto’s camp, says that whereas she is running for Kirinyaga governor re-election, she hopes that based on the work she has achieved, residents will give her the opportunity to further her vision.

“On the other hand, a running mate choice is multifaceted for a presidential candidate but I believe it’s a sober decision determined by the ultimate cumulative value an individual adds to the presidential ticket.

“It would, therefore, be a great honour for me if our presidential candidate considers that I can add to his vision and purpose when we get into government. But that is not a question we have to answer today,” she said.

Narc Kenya leader Martha Karua. Photo credit: File | Nation

Martha Karua, Narc Kenya leader

Ms Karua was a member of the opposition political movements that successfully agitated for the reintroduction of multi-party democracy in Kenya in the early 1990s.

Kenya was at the time under Kanu rule, the only legally recognised political party and which was led by President Moi.

Ms Karua won the 1992 General Election to become the MP for Gichugu constituency and the first woman lawyer to be popularly elected to Parliament. She was also appointed as the party's legal affairs secretary between 1992 and 1997.