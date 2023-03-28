Fifa suspends former DRC coach over sexual abuse

The International Federation of Association Football (Fifa) has suspended a former youth coach in the Democratic Republic of Congo accused of sexually abusing minor players.

A month ago, Fifa Ethics Committee opened preliminary investigations against Jonathan Bukabakwa following November 2022 media reports on sexual abuse of minors in the Congo DR Football Association.

Last Wednesday, the committee announced it had launched formal investigation proceedings against Mr Bukabakwa, consequent to provisional sanctions against him.

Mr Bukabakwa coached clubs in the Lipopo and Malebo regions.

The committee said it had "provisionally suspended Mr Bukabakwa from taking part in any football-related activities; both at the national and international level for a period of five months."

Sexual abuse is also prevalent in Kenyan sports. Last year, a taskforce established by the Ministry of Sports found sexual abuse in the industry has been so normalised that young victims cannot flag it up.