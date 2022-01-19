Report: Sexual abuse normalised in sports industry

Sports Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohamed (in black) with her Principal Secretary Joe Okudo and marathoner Eliud Kipchoge (in red tie) and other delegates during the release of the Gender Welfare in Sports Report by Gender Welfare in Sports Committee at the Agnes Tirop Conference at Diani Reef Beach Hotel in Kwale County on January 17, 2022.

Photo credit: Kevin Odit | Nation Media Group

By  Moraa Obiria

Gender Reporter

What you need to know:

  • Forty-three per cent of victims preferred to suffer in silence.
  • The female athletes surveyed said team officials enlisted unfit players for financial or sexual favours.

Sexual abuse in the sports industry has been so normalised that young victims cannot flag it up, a survey by the Ministerial Committee on Gender Welfare in Sports reveals.

