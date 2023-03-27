Boost for GBV war as Wajir gets first safe house

The fight against gender-based violence (GBV) in northern Kenya got a boost following the launch of its first safe house for survivors.

Wajir Governor Ahmed Abdullahi’s wife, Rukia Abdinasir, said the centre will give survivors privacy “people have been thronging the wards at the general hospital when GBV news breaks”.

“Victims are in distress and trauma and admitting themselves to the same facility with general patience. We want to give family members optimum space," said Mr Rukia, who commissioned the centre said.

Rukia maintains that following drought due to six failed rainy seasons, women’s welfare is top of Mr Abdullahi’s agenda, adding that he has initiated a revolving fund and a disability fund.

“We will walk with the victims in their trying times and make sure perpetrators are brought to justice. Times where discussions happened outside the court system on matters of rape are long gone."

The centre will offer critical, medical, and social support under one roof and be a "safe haven" for survivors. County Health Executive Halima Ali said her office equipped and staffed the centre as the department had been receiving two GBV cases per week and the situation was getting out of hand.

Rukia said women in the Somali community are breadwinners and an integral part of what’s holding the community together.

“As we are all aware, we are in the middle of a ravaging drought. This has truly had devastating effects on women and girls who have been playing significant roles in their families. I firmly believe we must join hands to ensure maximum support to our women and girls with strategic initiatives to ensure they are safe and healthy and our young girls access education," she said.

According to the Wajir East police station gender desk, 65 per cent of cases reported to the police are related to women and include rape, attempted rape, defilement and early marriage.

Rukia, who also visited the women’s prison, addressed inmates before donating dignity kits and refreshments. She further extended her support to petty offenders, pledging to assist in paying the fines for a few of the inmates “to give them a second chance in life”.

Abdi Billow, a human rights champion, urged the Wajir government to hold mass wedding as immorality is rife and weddings are expensive.