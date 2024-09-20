Explainer: Shielding yourself from cyber violence

In recent years, a new form of gender-based violence has emerged with the widespread use of technology and social media. Technology-facilitated gender-based violence (TFGBV) has become increasingly prevalent, particularly affecting women and girls.

According to the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA), TFGBV is defined as "an act of violence perpetrated by one or more individuals using information and communication technologies or digital media, against a person on the basis of their gender." This occurs when technology is misused to harass, intimidate, stalk, or manipulate someone of the opposite gender.

TFGBV encompasses various forms of abuse, including online gender and sexual harassment, cyberstalking, image-based abuse (including non-consensual sharing of intimate images), deep fakes, sending unsolicited images of genitals, sextortion (blackmail using sexual content), online grooming for sexual assault, doxing (publishing private personal information), and hacking and impersonation. It is a growing concern that disproportionately affects women and girls.

A survey conducted by the Collaborative Centre for Gender and Development (CCGD), in collaboration with the University of Nairobi Women's Economic Empowerment (WEE) Hub and supported by UNFPA, reveals alarming statistics about TFGBV in Kenya's higher learning institutions.

The study found that 64.4 per cent of female students have experienced at least one type of online violence, compared to 35.5 per cent of male students. The most common forms of TFGBV are online defamation (21.9 per cent), cyberbullying (19.1 per cent), and non-consensual pornography (17.8 per cent). Male students (78.6 per cent) are identified as the top perpetrators, followed by female students (11.5 per cent) and male teaching staff (5.4per cent).

Social media platforms such as X (formerly Twitter), WhatsApp, Facebook, Telegram, Instagram, and TikTok are the primary channels for TFGBV.

The impact of TFGBV on victims is severe and far-reaching. It can lead to mental health issues such as stress, anxiety, depression, post-traumatic stress disorder, and in some cases, suicidal ideation.

Victims often face social stigma and reputational damage, affecting both their personal and professional lives. There are also economic consequences, particularly when women rely on online spaces for their professional activities. Furthermore, TFGBV contributes to the silencing of women in online spaces, reducing their participation in public and political life.

Queentah Wambulwa, a TFGBV survivor, highlights the challenges faced by victims: "Access to justice is very expensive. We need to have pro-bono lawyers for the survivors of this form of violence paid up by the state. It is also paramount to have digital literacy introduced in schools to help curb the vice."

Currently, Kenyan law is silent on TFGBV, despite its growing prevalence. Jackline Njagi from the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP) emphasises the need for greater awareness: "A lot of sensitisation is needed to allow people to know what the law says about TF-GBV and other forms of GBV."

The International Commission of Jurists (ICJ) Kenya Chapter is advocating for amendments to the Sexual Offences Act 2006 to include cyber-stalking, online harassment, online distribution of offensive material, malicious distribution, and soliciting as punishable offenses.

While systemic changes are crucial in combating TFGBV, individuals can also take proactive steps to protect themselves. One key measure is to carefully limit personal information shared publicly, such as favourite restaurants or current workplace. When confronted with abusive accounts, opting to mute rather than block them can provide a less visible response, potentially reducing further harassment.

As you navigate the digital world, remain vigilant about potential security threats. Exercise caution when opening links from suspicious email addresses, and make it a priority to install and regularly update anti-virus software on all your devices. This practice, coupled with keeping your devices and apps current with the latest security patches, forms a robust defence against potential vulnerabilities.

Beyond these technical safeguards, there are social and informational resources at your disposal. Connecting with online peer-to-peer support groups can provide valuable insights from others with shared experiences. Additionally, don't hesitate to utilise gender-based violence services and chat lines for safety planning and to clarify your options.

Staying informed about the ever-evolving landscape of technology-facilitated abuse and learning new ways to minimise vulnerabilities can significantly enhance your digital safety.



