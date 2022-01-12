Experts: Rising cases of mothers killing children a cause for concern

In June 2020, the country received the shocking news that a middle-aged woman in Naivasha had killed her four children aged between two and eight by poisoning.

The bodies of the four were found locked in their house near Naivasha High School. The mother, in a letter, detailed her plight and anguish, and stated where she wanted her children buried.

On Monday, a 21-year-old woman allegedly stabbed her two children in the Kianderi area of Kiharu in Murang’a County before fleeing. One of them died and one was hospitalised in critical condition. The motive was not immediately established, but the police, hunting for her, said she was the prime suspect and would be arraigned once arrested.

Tip of the iceberg

These two cases are just but a tip of the iceberg of murdered children. In the past, women were the greatest victims of domestic violence. However, that seems to be changing, with men and children now increasingly becoming the main casualties.

Among these are cases of mothers killing or maiming their children before taking their own lives or escaping. They have been on the rise.

But what would make a mother turn against a child she dearly loves?

Mr Adonija Kimanzi, a counsellor, tells Nation.Africa the regrettable turn of events could be a result of stress and trauma due to different challenges.

The counsellor says stress can likely influence change of behaviour, which, eventually, results in unconscious decisions.

Drug abuse

And drug abuse driven by inner pressures and frustrations cannot be ruled out, he says.

“Many people are going through a lot of pain and are traumatised because of poverty and joblessness. Those doing such things could be in trauma and have mental challenges. There is a need to investigate the underlying issues making women kill their own children,” Mr Kimanzi observes.

To change the emerging trend, investment in the socio-economic welfare of a family is paramount as it will ease strain and tension due to joblessness and poverty, he adds.

Bishop Paul Ngure of the Hope of Life Family Church in Githurai 45, Kiambu County, says the rising cases could be a pointer to a bigger mental and spiritual problem in the country.

He proposes an in-depth investigation, cautioning that the menace is slowly taking root in families and society. The cleric further challenges the church to take its rightful place and offer spiritual nourishment to “those headed in the wrong direction and bring them back to the fold”.

Dysfunctional families

For her part, Prof Catherine Gachutha, a counselling psychologist, says the major problem is dysfunctionality of many families to an extent that members no longer take care of each other.

She blames infidelity for many murders, saying some offended parties get angry and resort to revenge, at times going overboard.

“Some people resort to revenge as they feel they are not taken care of, are unloved and abandoned, isolated and unappreciated. They feel they have been betrayed at a high level and, therefore, the solution is doing anything,” Prof Gachutha says.

She notes that pressures due to socio-economic fallout from Covid-19 such as joblessness and cash crises have also led to the spike in such killings.