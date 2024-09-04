Cynthia Muhonja: The ‘A’ student who chose charity work to help needy girls

In the heart of rural Kenya, where the landscape is both breathtaking and harsh, Cynthia Muhonja, through her organisation, Life lifters, is making a difference that resonates with young girls far beyond the rolling hills.

Her journey, marked by resilience and courage, has transformed her from a young girl struggling against adversity to a powerful advocate for education and women's rights.

Her journey begins in a small town of Serem in Nandi County. In March 2006, Cynthia experienced a loss that would turn her world as she knew it: upside down. This is when she lost her mother who was her greatest confidant and cheerleader.

“It was a dark year for us as we suffered a series of losses. My mother, who fiercely loved my siblings, had contracted HIV/Aids and she lost the battle.

"A few months after losing her, our little brother, who was two years old and living positively with the disease, also succumbed. I was only about 11 years old,” reminisces the 28-year-old, balancing tears.

Her father, she says, is a Luhya and according to the Luhya tradition, children belong to the father. She says that despite her parents having separated way before, they were sent away to live with their paternal grandparents.

“This was the beginning of pain and mistreatment. We were staying with my grandfather and my step-grandmother and they made it obvious that we were not welcome nor wanted there.”

Despite the tribulations, in 2010, Cynthia sat her Kenya Certificate of Primary Education exam, and excelled, scoring 371 marks out of 500. This earned her a position at the prestigious Kenya High School but her paternal grandparents were not willing to take her.

"They wanted me to go and work as a house help for one of their daughters in Mombasa. But I was adamant that I wanted to go to school. One day, I woke up and decided enough was enough. I fled to my maternal grandparents. I had to go against the grain because I knew education was my only way out.”

Cynthia’s maternal grandparents, though not wealthy, were her champions. Her grandfather, whom she fondly calls a "real feminist," believed in her education. He took a loan and with the help of their local church and teachers, managed to raise enough money to get her to Nairobi.

"We had only Sh15,000, which was to cover transport, uniforms, and everything else. It was a gamble, but one worth taking," Cynthia recalls.

Her journey to the Kenya High was marked by uncertainty and hope. Once at the school, her struggles continued. The school fees were a daunting Sh91,000 for the first term, and she often faced the threat of being sent home for unpaid dues.

“I was sent home every two weeks. It was a tough time, constantly worrying about fees and trying to study.”

But amidst these challenges, Cynthia found allies. One of the school matrons, Ms Karanja, saw her potential and helped her get a scholarship from Akili Dada, a programme dedicated to supporting young girls from underprivileged backgrounds. The scholarship was a turning point in Cynthia’s life.

This was in 2014 and she was in Form Two. With the financial burden lifted, she could finally focus on her studies. Her academic performance improved dramatically, and she was recognised as the most improved student at the Kenya High. “That scholarship changed everything. It allowed me to dream again.”

She sat her Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education exam in 2015 and scored an A minus. Through the support of Akili Dada, she earned a MasterCard scholarship to pursue her tertiary studies at Ashesi University in Ghana.

“Even when I flew out to Ghana for my studies, I knew my calling was in charity and social impact. When I came back after my graduation and secured a good job at a pension fund, still, my heart was not settled. The plight of rural girls stayed with me.”

Her experiences at Kenya High, coupled with her observations during her community volunteer work at Kemeloi dispensary while she was still a high school student, inspired her to establish Life Lifters, an organisation dedicated to empowering young girls through education and reproductive health awareness.

“I started Life Lifters back in 2014 but only registered it in 2022,” she says.

“Initially, this was a small group of 10 girls. We would link up when I came for school holidays and chat about everything, they were just curious to know how Nairobi was.

"But beyond that, we would share some of the reproductive struggles like lack of sanitary towels. Luckily for me, besides paying my school fees, Akili Dada would offer me sanitary towels and when I went home for holidays, I would share the pads with these girls.”

By 2018, Life Lifters had expanded to over 20 girls, but there was not much investment into the team.

“Luckily, I came across a fellowship called the Girl-Centred Incubator (GCI) offered by She’s the First Organisation (STF).

"I applied and was lucky to get a slot. I was in the first cohort of the programme and was lucky to finish as one of the best finalists. This came with a $500 (about Sh50,000) reward.”

Girl-Centred Incubator fellows L-R: Cynthia Muhonja, Kenya; Vandana Kumari, India; Beverly Ekwah, programme manager of Project Pikin, Sierra Leone; Kate Kiama; and Eliakunda Kaaya, Tanzania. Photo credit: Photo I Pool

From the cash reward, she scaled down the number of girls she would comfortably pay fees for to two. But this was just the start.

“Towards the beginning of 2019, STF invited her to an all-expense paid 10th anniversary dinner to New York as a GCI finalist. This was another turning point for me and Life Lifters as this opportunity opened networking and funding opportunities that I had never fathomed,” she says passionately.

“In the last four years, cumulatively, Life Lifters has raised up to $82,000 (Sh8.2million), all of which has been used to support rural girls.”

Life Lifters currently operates in four counties: Nandi, Uasin Gishu, Kakamega and Bungoma. She supports a total of 160 girls. They have two main programmes: Girls Educate Scholarship and Wasichana Twashinda.

The programmes focus on Sexual and Reproductive Health and Rights (SRHR), and offer scholarships, mentorship, and essential supplies like sanitary towels, ensuring girls stay in school and avoid early pregnancies.

“Our mission at Life Lifters is simple: we want to ensure every girl has the opportunity to pursue her education and has the tools she needs to make informed choices about her health,” Cynthia explains.

Life Lifters has already set up two community shops – Life Lifters Women Dignity Centres in Nandi County supporting 53 girls, and one community shop in Bungoma County serving 65 girls. These shops provide free sanitary towels purchased by proceeds from the sale of items like sugar and salt.

“We set up these shops so that girls can access sanitary towels without stigma. They can walk in anytime and get the pads absolutely free. Each girl is entitled to two packets of pads every month,” Cynthia says.

Life Lifters also offers comprehensive SRHR education, teaching girls about reproductive health and rights, and equipping them with the knowledge to make informed decisions.

“We don’t just stop at providing sanitary towels. We teach them about their bodies, their rights, and how to protect themselves. It’s about empowering them to take control of their future. We bring on board personalities like Janet Mbugua, a big shot in SRHR, to talk to them and mentor them.”

Through mentorship, Life Lifters connects girls with role models and mentors, helping them to navigate the challenges of adolescence and education. Cynthia herself serves as a mentor, drawing on her experiences to guide and inspire.

“I tell them: Your dreams are valid. You have the power to change your circumstances. Look at me, if I can do it, so can you."

Cynthia’s work with Life Lifters is not just about education and health, it’s about creating a support system for girls who, like her, have faced adversity.

“Many of these girls don’t need money. They need someone to believe in them, someone to guide them. That’s what we provide at Life Lifters.”

Her vision for the future is expansive, aiming to reach 1,000 girls by 2027 with quality education and support. On her accomplishments, she is proud of the girls who have gone through Life Lifters and excelled.

“We have our girls in different schools such as Lugulu Girls, Kapsarbet Girls, Starehe Girls and many more. One of our girls is currently pursuing a degree in computer science at Ashesi University, Ghana, and another one, Noella, is the head girl at Lugulu Girls.”

Looking back, Cynthia reflects on the journey that has brought her to this point. “It’s been a journey of ups and downs, but every challenge has shaped me into who I am today. My past has fuelled my passion for helping others,” she says.

As Life Lifters continues to grow, Cynthia remains committed to her mission of empowering young girls, ensuring they have the opportunities and support they need to thrive.