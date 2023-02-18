Menstrual health is a human rights issue

Menstruation health management (MHM) has been an area of focus for a few years now, as it directly impacts how girls and young women navigate their lives.

In Kenya, advocacy for adequate and quality facilities and products triggered the development of policies, including the Menstrual Health Management Strategy 2019-2024. However, not much progress has been made in the actualisation of the right to proper facilities and products.

While menstruation is a natural occurrence, it is regarded with so much disdain and contempt. In most societies, conversations about menstruation are taboo. Menstruation is marred with stigma and shame and is only spoken about behind closed doors. Girls are taught to hide and never speak of their period. Resultantly, there is a lot of ignorance about menstruation.

Most fail to recognise that sometimes menstruation can “arrive” unannounced, or one could have a leak and not realise it. Not every woman would be prepared to deal with such eventualities. It is only polite to step in and try to assist rather than shame and turn a woman or girl’s “oops” into a spectacle.

Earlier this week, Senator Gloria Orwoba was thrown out of Parliament for having a period-stained outfit. She was subjected to ridicule and shame by her colleagues, who termed her conduct shameful and a poor example to young girls. This only reiterates the narrative that menstruation is an undesirable bodily event. It further shows that society still has a very long way to go in ensuring that girls and women have access to adequate MHM facilities, information and products.

MHM has always been regarded as a woman’s issue rather than a human rights issue. Many fail to acknowledge that proper MHM facilities and products directly contribute towards the achievement of gender equality and economic growth.

Lack access to products

Reports by the World Bank indicate that an estimated 500 million women and girls lack access to adequate products and facilities for MHM. An analysis by FSG on behalf of Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation shows 65 per cent of women and girls in Kenya cannot afford MHM products.

However, pleas to the government to reduce the cost of menstrual products have fallen on deaf ears. Due to the high costs involved, girls and women are forced to improvise menstrual products; including using toilet paper, pieces of blanket, mattresses and cloth. Some are even forced to engage in transactional sex to afford sanitary products, which at times leads to STIs including HIV, unplanned pregnancies and unsafe abortions, which could even turn fatal.

The government in 2017 made provisions for free menstrual products for girls in schools, but not many can benefit from this initiative.

Private institutions, individuals and NGOs have stepped in to provide dignity packs to women and girls and make information accessible to reduce the stigma and shame associated with MHM.

Nevertheless, the government ought to implement MHM policies and strategies and reduce or remove taxes on MHM products.