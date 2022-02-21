Coast female aspirants: We won’t relent on August poll

In 2017, Khadija Muhsin vied for the Mombasa Woman representative seat but lost.

This was her second attempt after failing to clinch the seat in the 2013 poll.

Not the one to give up, Ms Muhsin has now set her eyes on the Mvita parliamentary seat.

“Challenges of being a female political aspirant are many. And they hinder us from communicating to our voters. The questions we come across may lead to some of us giving up on attaining our dream of becoming politicians,” Ms Muhsin tells nation.africa.

But she is not alone.

Kipevu Ward aspirant Mariam Juma Kapera, says her widowhood has become a major hindrance in her campaigns.

“My husband died six years ago. I chose not to remarry but until now, I had no idea it would be a problem. When I go around selling my political agenda, people lash out at me. They judge me based on the situation,” says Ms Kapera.

The women who are vying for various political seats now want to be accorded the same respect given to their male competitors.

And they are ready to fight for their space in the tough and murky world of politics.

They say in campaigns, they are bombarded with questions regarding their marital status. At the same time, male political aspirants eyeing the same seats take advantage of such situations to lure voters to their side.

“Others, even try to blackmail us into offering us funds to step down.

“But we have decided and we are going to ensure that in the Coast region, 90 per cent of political seats are taken up by women this year,” said Ms Kapera.

Kisauni MP Aspirant Beatrice Gambo, cites insecurity as another factor hindering their political journey.

“As we move door to door to campaigning, we are never sure of what we might encounter on the way. Our banners are destroyed and our supporters threatened to ensure we step down from the race. But this year, we have decided we are going all the way to the nominations and elections,” says Ms Gambo.

They are now urging the regional police boss to plan a meeting with all the women political aspirants to discuss their security issues ahead of the election.

“Women are also human beings like men. We need to be assured of our security, it is our right,” says Ms Gambo.

Portreitz Ward MCA Aspirant Aisha Abdallah, has asked Coast voters to make proper decisions in the August 9 election and consider able women for leadership positions.



