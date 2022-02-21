Coast female aspirants: We won’t relent on August poll

Coast region women political aspirants at a press conference in Mombasa on February 15, 2022.The women want to be accorded the same respect given to their male competitors.

Photo credit: Farhiya Hussein | Nation Media Group
logo (1)

By  Farhiya Hussein

What you need to know:

  • The women who are vying for various political seats now want to be accorded the same respect given to their male competitors.
  • Kipevu Ward aspirant Mariam Juma Kapera, says her widowhood has become a major hindrance in her campaigns.

In 2017, Khadija Muhsin vied for the Mombasa Woman representative seat but lost.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.