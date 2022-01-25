Pwani female hopefuls missing in action as election campaigns hot up

By  Philip Muyanga

What you need to know:

  • Only few female politicians, most of whom currently hold political seats, are engaging in early campaigns and organising meet-the-people tours.

  • This is in contrast to their male counterparts, who are traversing the region looking for votes.

Although the official campaign period for the August 9 General Election has yet to begin as per the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) communication, aspirants across the country have already gone flat out to popularise their bids.

