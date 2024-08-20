Banjul Mayor Rohey Malick Lowe named ‘African Woman of the Year for 2024’ in Nairobi ceremony

Rohey Malick Lowe, Mayor of The Gambia's capital Banjul, who was on Friday night named 'African Woman of the Year for 2024' by the Netherlands-based 'The Voice' magazine says the recognition is significant in debunking stereotypical myths that downplay the role of women in leadership.

The Pan-African magazine and organisers of the Netherlands-based Voice Achievers Awards celebrated Banjul Mayor Lowe, a veteran politician, at the 2024 Awards gala night in Nairobi, where several Kenyan personalities, including Olympic athletes, were also garlanded.

Mayor Lowe said the award rewards her continued effort in supporting the government of Gambia in delivering world-class services “for the betterment of her fellow citizens in Banjul and the country in general and beyond the shores of West Africa.”

Organisers of the event said Mayor Lowe epitomises “hard work, commitment, intelligence, and servant leadership, as evident in the massive impact being recorded in the area of development of Banjul as a shining sample of how best to revolutionise good governance accountable to the people.”

“Her unwavering allegiance and dedication to her country, The Gambia is unequalled and while receiving this award nomination, she informed the organisers that she is most humbled for the recognition and she dedicates the award to the good people of Banjul and the Gambia in general who makes her work hard and they appreciate her contribution to see the Gambia among the league of progressive countries in Africa,” organisers said.

Iconic Woman Leadership Award

Besides being Mayor of Banjul, Ms Lowe is also the President of the locally elected women in Africa (REFELA); the Vice President of the Global Parliament of Mayors (GPM); second Vice President of the United Democratic Party (UDP) in the Gambia; a board member of the Francis Edward Referred Hospital and the Chairperson of the Banjul Youth Diplomats.

Ms Ida Odinga (left) congratulates Ms Rohey Malick Lowe, Mayor of Banjul, who was named 'African Woman of the Year for 2024' by Netherlands-based 'The Voice' magazine on Friday. On the left is Machakos Governor Wavinya Ndeti, who was named Governor of the Year. Photo credit: Pool

“It is very difficult to take leadership in Africa if you are a woman, and that’s the reality. This award is not for me, it’s for the Gambian woman,” she said as she accepted her award at the ceremony that also saw Ms Ida Odinga recognised with the ‘Iconic Woman Leadership Award.’

Ms Odinga implored young leaders to look for role models that would shape their destiny in life.

“I’ve seen many young people doing great things… my passion is education, especially education for girls. If you give girls proper, meaningful education, you build your home and you build your country,” Ms Odinga said after receiving her award from Pastor Ndubuisi Elvis Iruh, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief of ‘The Voice’ magazine and chairman of the Voice Achievers Award Committee.

Among the award recipients on Friday night were Paris Olympics track medallists Faith Kipyegon (Africa Trailblazer Award), Beatrice Chebet (Sportswoman of the Year) alongside world 800 metres record holder and two-time Olympic champion David Rudisha (Africa Legendary Sports Award).

Other recipients included Bishop Dr Pius Muiru (Africa Spiritual Leadership Award), Archbishop Dr Jerry Kibarabara (Africa Life Time Achievers Award) and Machakos Governor Wavinya Ndeti (Africa Governor Award 2024).

Former Nation Media Group Lead Editor (Sports and Integration Projects) Elias Makori was also recognised as Africa Media Personality of the Year.

The awards gala also recognized various African fashion designers and music artistes, led by Kenyan designer Hellen Tolbert (African Fashion Promoter Award) and musician Jalimadi Kanuteh of The Gambia (Africa Entertainment Award).

The list of award winners at the ‘Voice Achievers Awards’:

Archbishop Dr. Jerry Kibarabara (Africa Life Time Achievers Award);

Her Excellency, Shaikha Dr. Fatimah Tagwai Aji, FMCA (Iconic Woman Leadership Award);

Mama Ida Odinga (Iconic Woman Leadership Award)

Bishop Dr. Pius Muiru (Africa Spiritual Leadership Award)

Her Excellency, Governor Gladys Wanga, Homa Bay County (Africa Leadership Excellence Award)

Her Excellency, Governor Hon. Wavinya Ndeti, Machakos County (Africa Governor Award 2024).

His Excellency, Ambassador Tareq Ziad al Saif (Humanitarian Excellence Award).

Lord Mayor Rohey Malick Lowe, Mayor of Banjul, The Gambia (Africa Woman of the Year 2024).

Dr Silpah Owich (Excellence Award for Entrepreneurship).

Dr Johnny Sei-Hoe Hon MH )Excellence Award for Global Relations).

Rev Nicky Chakwera (Africa Inspirational Award).

Zainab Kessington Momoh (Posthumous Award for Community Service).

Dr Amakove Wala (Africa Health Care Award);

Evans Andrew (Diaspora Man of Excellence Award).

Steffi Fernandes (Diaspora Woman of Excellence Award).

Hon Kevin Kinengo Katisya (Africa Youth Service Award).

Eyram Akua Olympio (Fashion Designer of the Year 2024)

Hon Stephen Ochieng Nyandiare (Africa Business Excellence Award)

Rob Conradi - Pamoja Kenya (Africa Special Recognition Award)

Hellen Tolbert (Africa Fashion Promoter Award)

Dr Aghan Joshua Oscar (Excellence Award in Technology & Innovation)

Dr Joseph Nyaga Njagi (Africa Medical Excellence Award)

David Rudisha (Legendary Sports Award);

Dorothy Attema (Africa Writer of the Year Award)

Ndungu Nyoro (Affecto Foundation Kenya Africa Foundation Award)

Jalimadi Kanuteh (Africa Entertainment Award)

Josaine Umulinga (Africa Courageous Award)

Prince Kudakwashe Bosha (Africa Motivational Award)

Elias Makori Obanyi (Africa Media Personality Award)

Faith Kipyegon (Africa Trailblazer Award)

Beatrice Chebet (Sports Woman of the Year Award)

Goodwill Ambassador Awards: