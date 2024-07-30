Edith Murogo: The face of Africa in 2024 Heroes of Human Trafficking Awards

In the heart of Nairobi, a garden-view office serves as the command centre for one of Kenya's most formidable warriors against human trafficking. Edith Murogo, her smile as warm as the African sun, strides into the building, exchanging cheerful greetings with her staff.

"You know I'm an educator at heart," she says, ushering me into her sanctuary. "We always start our day with pleasantries."

As she draws back the curtains, letting in a gentle breeze, my eyes are drawn to a striking photograph on her wall. It shows Edith accepting the 2024 Heroes of Human Trafficking award from US Secretary of State Antony Blinken. She notices my gaze and proudly picks up the frame, posing for a quick snapshot.

Edith Murogo receives her award from the US Secretary of State Antony Blinken in Washington US, on June 24, 2024. She was feted for her fight against human trafficking in Kenya and the region. Photo credit: Photo | Pool

"My work has finally been recognised on a global level," she beams, carefully returning the photo to its place of honour. "I feel vindicated."

As the world marks the World Day against Trafficking in Persons, Edith's story serves as a beacon of hope and a rallying cry for action. Her journey from teacher to internationally acclaimed activist is a testament to the power of passion and perseverance in the face of one of the world's most pressing issues.

"Today, on this important day, we remember all those who have fallen victim to trafficking and renew our commitment to ending this modern form of slavery," Edith says, her voice filled with determination. "This global observance reminds us that our fight is far from over."

Edith's journey from teacher to internationally acclaimed activist is a testament to the power of passion and perseverance. A Kenyatta University graduate, she found her true calling two decades after completing her studies. For the past 23 years, she has been a tireless advocate for domestic workers, a role she approaches with the dedication of a seasoned general planning a crucial campaign.

"I saw a gap and decided to act," she explains, leafing through a file detailing the latest rescue mission - a domestic worker just freed from Qatar, now en-route to her rural home in western Kenya.

Edith makes a speech after receiving the award from the US Secretary of State Antony Blinken in Washington, US on June 2024. Photo credit: Photo | Pool

Edith's work began locally, addressing abuse cases within Kenya's borders. "We would rescue these abused workers, provide counselling, and then trace their families to reunite them with their loved ones," she recounts, her eyes reflecting both the pain of past struggles and the hope for a better future.

The scale of the problem is staggering. Recent data from the National Council on Children's Services reveals that approximately 17,500 Kenyans fall victim to trafficking annually, forced into domestic work, labour exploitation, or commercial sexual exploitation. Even more shocking, half of these victims are believed to be minors.

"It's unthinkable that we employ female minors as domestic workers in our homes," Edith says, her voice tinged with righteous anger. "This internal rot is what we've been fighting against."

Human labour

Her crusade has yielded impressive results. In less than two decades, Edith has rescued over 200 women and reunited them with their families. But she's quick to point out that this fight began long before the spotlight found her.

"We've been at it since 2001," she says, leaning forward intently. "Fighting against human labour exploitation and trafficking isn't for the faint of heart."

Edith's eyes light up as she recalls her early days, training domestic workers and encountering victims of trafficking and gender-based violence. These experiences sparked a fire within her, leading to pioneering initiatives that would transform anti-trafficking efforts in Kenya.

In 2001, she established the Centre for Domestic Training and Development (CDTD), positioning herself as a leading advocate for domestic workers' rights. Her lobbying efforts targeted the government, pushing for better protection for migrant workers.

The impact of CDTD has been profound. Since its inception, the organisation has supported over 50,000 domestic workers, arming them with the skills, knowledge, and advocacy tools to resist falling prey to traffickers.

"We were among the first to pioneer training to professionalise domestic work," Edith states proudly. "We lobbied and convinced the government to develop a curriculum and establish a certificate program for domestic workers seeking employment abroad."

Her tireless efforts caught the attention of the international community. Last month, Edith was named one of the Heroes of the 2024 Trafficking in Persons Report by the United States. Along with Oumou Elkairu Niare Samake from Mali, she was one of only two Africans honoured in the 20th anniversary of the TIP Report Heroes awards program.

"After many years at the forefront of supporting trafficking survivors, I'm humbled by this recognition," Edith says, her voice soft with emotion. "It validates the work that my team and I have done."

While Edith's work began with domestic workers within Kenya, particularly rural migrants, the scope of her mission expanded as opportunities for these workers opened up abroad, especially in the Middle East. Unfortunately, reports of mistreatment in these countries forced her organisation to redouble its efforts, not only to repatriate stranded workers but also to lobby the Kenyan government for stronger protections for citizens working overseas.

"This award," she says, gesturing to the photograph, "is mainly for the fight we've waged against the trafficking and abuse of these women, mostly from East Africa, in the Gulf."

Edith's voice grows heavy as she recounts the worst case of abuse she's encountered - the tragic story of Beatrice Waruguru, a teenager lured to her death in Saudi Arabia by unscrupulous agents and traffickers.

In 2019, the 19-year-old, fresh out of secondary school and on the cusp of starting her university education, was tricked into leaving Kenya for supposed greener pastures in the Middle East. Agents forged her documents to show she was 21, the minimum age required by Kenya's Ministry of Labour for overseas domestic work.

"Before her parents even knew what was happening, she was in Saudi Arabia, trapped in the hands of a torturous family, working in what amounted to slavery," Edith says, her voice barely above a whisper. "Within a year, she had lost her life."

The pain in Edith's eyes is palpable as she continues, "Beatrice's story remains my lowest point because she was just a child. The system failed her, as it has failed so many other women who have lost their lives in the Gulf."

Receiving the teenager's body after a year in a Saudi morgue was a turning point for Edith. The post-mortem report painted a horrific picture: blunt force trauma to the head, two cuts on the neck, and swelling on the head - all challenging the Saudi government's claim of suicide.

"We're in the final stages of planning a lawsuit against the rogue agent," Edith says, her determination evident. "We will fight for justice for this child's family. What happened to her was unacceptable, and the agent must be held accountable."

Read also: The life of domestic workers amid sexual abuse by employers

The scale of the problem is daunting. Last year, former Labour cabinet secretary Florence Bore, revealed to parliament that 283 Kenyan migrants, mostly women working in the Gulf, died between 2020 and 2023. Of these, 185 deaths occurred in Saudi Arabia, 45 in the United Arab Emirates, and 53 in Qatar. Recent statistics show that Saudi Arabia alone hosts more than 200,000 migrant workers from Kenya, with 151,687 in the domestic sector.

"Now we're increasingly working with migrant and domestic workers heading to the Gulf," Edith explains. "We're seeking to help them remain safe while earning a dignified livelihood. But Kenya needs to do more to protect its citizens in these countries."

Despite progress, Kenya remains a Tier 2 country in the 2024 US Trafficking in Persons Report. The report notes that while Kenya is making significant efforts, it "does not fully meet the minimum standards for the elimination of trafficking in persons."

Read also: How the law protects domestic workers against abuse

Edith agrees with this assessment. "We can do better to improve protection for Kenyan trafficking victims exploited abroad," she insists. "We need to start training embassy staff in the Gulf to identify and assist victims."

She advocates for additional bilateral labour agreements with destination countries that include strong protections for victims, and the deployment of more labour attachés to Kenyan embassies to monitor migrants' working conditions abroad.

Another critical issue she highlights is Kenya's delay in ratifying two key International Labour Organisation (ILO) Conventions: Convention 189 on Decent Work for Domestic Workers and Convention 190 on Elimination of Violence and Harassment at Work.

"We continue to express our disappointment and urge the government to ratify these conventions. This is crucial because it will strengthen our bargaining power in labour negotiations with other countries."

Despite these challenges, Edith sees signs of progress. The establishment of the National Employment Agency (NEA) in 2023 introduced stricter vetting procedures for recruitment agencies, including in-person inspections and re-registration under new requirements. Kenya has also made sustained efforts to investigate recruitment agencies, banning more than two dozen in March last year for violating the rights of Kenyan workers.

Keep fighting

"We see this as a victory for our work," she says, her optimism shining through. "This fight for workers' dignity is not a sprint. It's a marathon, and we are slowly but surely winning."

As the sun begins to set outside her office window, casting a warm glow over the garden, Edith's resolve seems to grow even stronger. Her eyes, filled with determination and hope, look towards a future where no person falls victim to trafficking, where every worker is treated with dignity and respect.

"On this World Day against Trafficking in Persons, we're reminded of the urgency of our mission," she says. "We've come a long way, but our journey is far from over. As long as there are people to save, rights to protect, and justice to be served, we'll keep fighting. That's what this day represents - not just awareness, but a renewed commitment to our cause."