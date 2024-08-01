Caine prize: African authors nominated

Five African writers have been shortlisted for the 2024 Caine Prize African Writing Competition, placing their works on an elevation for stardom.

They include, Tryphena Yeboah of her work 'The Dishwashing Women', Nadia Davids (South Africa) for 'Bridling', Samuel Kolawole (Nigeria) for 'Adjustment of Status', Uche Okonkwo (Nigeria) for 'Animals' and Pemi Aguda (Nigeria) for 'Breastmilk'.

The Caine Prize for African Writing is an annual event that celebrates the richness and diversity of African literature and recognises excellence in African storytelling.

This year's submissions included a diverse range of authors from 28 different countries, including South Africa, Kenya, Zambia, Nigeria, Rwanda, Zimbabwe, Lesotho, Sierra Leone, Somalia, Tanzania, Ghana, Uganda, Ethiopia, Namibia, Morocco, Gambia, Senegal, Eritrea, Malawi, Liberia, Botswana, Equatorial Guinea, South Sudan, Mauritius, Ethiopia, Libya, Algeria and Cameroon.

"The judging process was both challenging and rewarding. We read over 200 eligible stories and uncovered many gems from both established and new writers. Our discussions were passionate, and when we arrived at our (unofficial) longlist, we wished we could have included every story.

“Our consolation is to know that these works are out there, being read, being recognised with other awards and getting the attention they deserve," said Chika Unigwe, chair of the judges.

"The stories, which range from the speculative to the realistic, cover a variety of subjects, but they have one thing in common: they are compelling, universal human stories.

“They offer insights into our societies, governments, cultures and the wider world, and ultimately ask the fundamental question that all great art asks: How do we navigate life? They explore this question with empathy, thoughtfulness, humour and prose that is both sublime and accessible," she said.

Tryphena Yeboah is the author of the poetry chapbook A Mouthful of Home. Her fiction and essays have appeared in Narrative Magazine, Commonwealth Writers and Lit Hub, among others.

Nadia Davids is a playwright whose plays (At Her Feet, What Remains, Hold Still) have been performed throughout Southern Africa and Europe. Her debut novel, An Imperfect Blessing, was shortlisted for the Pan-African Etisalat Prize for Literature.

Her short stories and essays have also appeared in The American Scholar, The Los Angeles Review of Books, Astra Magazine, The Georgia Review, The Johannesburg Review of Books and Zyzzyva Magazine. She has held residencies at Hedgebrook, Art Omi, and The Women's Project, and was a 2023 Aspen Words Writer.

From Nigeria, Samuel Kolawole is the author of a new, critically acclaimed novel, The Road to the Salt Sea. His work has appeared in AGNI, New England Review, Georgia Review, The Hopkins Review, Gulf Coast, Washington Square Review, Harvard Review, Image Journal, and other literary publications.

The recipient of numerous residencies and fellowships, he was a finalist for the Graywolf Press Africa Prize, the International Book Award, shortlisted for the UK's The First Novel Prize, and won an Editor-Writer Mentorship Programme for Diverse Writers.

Uche Okonkwo's journey in the literary world has been remarkable, with stories published in A Public Space, One Story, the Kenyan Review, Ploughshares, The Best American Nonrequired Reading 2019, and Lagos Noir, among others. She is the author of the debut story collection A Kind of Madness: Tin House (2024); Narrative Landscape (2024); and VERVE Books (2025). She is also the recipient of the George Bennett Fellowship at Phillips Exeter Academy, a Steinbeck Fellowship, and a grant from the Elizabeth George Foundation.

Meanwhile, Pemi Aguda is the winner of the 2020 Deborah Rogers Foundation Award. Her work has appeared in One Story, Granta, Ploughshares, American Short Fiction, Zoetrope and other publications, and she won the O. Henry Prize for short fiction in 2022 and 2023. She is the author of a collection of stories including Ghostroots (W.W. Norton, 2024; Virago Press, 2024; and Masobe Books, 2024).

The winner will be announced in a pre-recorded address on September 17, 2024. There will be no immediate ceremony, but the shortlisted writers will be integrated into the Caine Prize's 25th anniversary celebrations, taking part in a 'meet the writers' event and appearing alongside previous winners and shortlisted writers in readings and discussions at partner venues.