Alale anti-FGM project to curb cross border FGM in Pokot

Following increased cases of cross border Female Genital Mutilation (FGM) and early marriages in West Pokot, World Vision has launched a four-year anti-FGM project in Pokot North Sub-county.

Alale Ward, which borders Uganda is more than 200 kilometres from Kapenguria town, has been a hibernation site for FGM and early marriage perpetrators, who also cross over to hide in the neighbouring country.

The four-year Alale Anti-FGM Project worth US$330,000, seeks to lay a foundation on prevention and response to FGM, early (forced) marriages, school dropouts and child protection concerns.

FGM prevalence rate in West Pokot now stands at 74 per cent.

Speaking during the launch of the project at Alale area last Wednesday, World Vision Child Protection Officer Teresa Cheptoo, said the initiative will create awareness on these vices and improve the community’s and stakeholders’ knowledge, change their attitude and reduce cases of children’s rights violation.

“Cross border FGM and early marriages have been a challenge to both Kenya and Uganda because perpetrators hide here, then cross over to their relatives to hide from security officers,” she said.

Ms Cheptoo noted that child marriage was very high and has affected girl child education in the region.

“Some locations in this ward have no single school. We want to empower children to understand their rights,” she noted.

Child marriage

She said the organization will support survivors to acquire functional literacy through accelerated learning programs or functional literacy classes.

“Children play an active role in influencing change among their peers, parents and communities in ending FGM and child marriage,” she said.

Ms Cheptoo added that they would conduct sensitization of girls and boys on reporting and referral pathways including child help line.

She said they will also support high risk, out of school girls and boys to attend vocational and/or entrepreneurship training.

“We will be strengthening the cross-border and country technical working groups on FGM and child protection issues,” she said.

This, she added, will also include child protection mass awareness through drama, road shows and talk shows on radio.

Pokot North Sub-county deputy county commissioner, James Ajuang’ put chiefs and their assistants on notice.

Criminal offence

“We want them to do mapping and give reports every Friday. Other areas have stopped FGM; I wonder why it still exists in West Pokot. Fighting FGM is a job of government not NGOs. We shall deal with chiefs sleeping in houses,” he said.

He noted that FGM is a criminal offence and that they would nab perpetrators and take them to court.

Mr Ajuang’ also warned parents not to keep children at home. He cited the need for 100 per cent transition to primary and secondary schools.

West Pokot County Children officer Phillip Wapopa, called on parents in the area to take children to school.

“Communities are respected because children have gone to school. Chiefs now have facilitation and should ensure children go to school,” he said.

He called on residents to shun FGM and cautioned old men against marrying underage girls.

“If you have sex with little children that is defilement,” he said.

Director for Gender in West Pokot County, Emanuel Loigo, also cautioned parents over cutting girls and marrying girls off.

“We made an anti-FGM Declaration and the FGM law is very tough. You will be jailed for 14 years. The President says that we must end FGM this year.” he said.



