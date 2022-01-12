Cross-border practice stands in the way of FGM eradication deadline

Juliana Chebor from Mt Elgon at the Bungoma County Commissioner's offices. She was feted for fighting FGM.

Photo credit: Brian Ojamaa | Nation Media Group

By  Kamau Maichuhie

Gender Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Five East African countries have endorsed a regional action plan to eliminate cross-border FGM.
  • Girls are sneaked into neighbouring countries for the cut and brought back and married off.

Rampant female genital mutilation (FGM) cases in Kuria, Migori County, grabbed the headlines in the mainstream and social media towards the end of 2021.

