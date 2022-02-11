Hits and misses as 2022 FGM deadline nears

President Uhuru Kenyatta in 2019 committed to ending Female Genital Mutilation (FGM) this year when he launched the national policy to that effect.

Since then, the government has been employing robust strategies to combat the practice, which has affected 21 per cent of women and girls aged 15-49.

Gender activists and anti-FGM crusaders have lauded the campaign for realising a number of successes. On different occasions, however, they have pointed out numerous gaps that impede successful enforcement of the presidential directive.

Successes

The state has roped in elders in 22 FGM hotspot counties to help in the fight against FGM. Already, elders in West Pokot, Marsabit, Narok, Kajiado and Elgeyo Marakwet have denounced the cut, terming it retrogressive and supporting government measures.

Circumcisers have been on the government’s radar as the Ministry of Public Service and Gender and the Anti-FGM Board intensify the crackdown. But converts are brought on board as anti-FGM champions.

Religious leaders have also not been left behind. The Anti-FGM Board has been partnering with the church, with the clergy viewed as a crucial group, given their interaction with members of society and their influence on the faithful.

Addressing clerics from Narok and Kajiado counties recently, Anti-FGM Board chairperson Agnes Pareiyo said they would be tasked to preach the dangers of FGM.

The state has also trained bodaboda operators as change agents. Being famous for their swift grassroots mobilisation, they also help in the war on child marriages by reporting cases.

Hurdles

However, despite the achievements, there have been challenges, with local administrators' laxity among those cited.

During a recent meeting called to review the progress of the ongoing campaign in Kuria, dubbed StopKuriaFGMNow, Gregory Rioba, for example, took issue with some chiefs, referring to them as FGM sympathisers.

“Some chiefs failed us. Even after reporting to them cases of FGM that were happening in their jurisdictions, no action was taken. Action needs to be taken against such administrators,” said Mr Rioba.

The Kuria community has one of the highest FGM prevalence in Kenya at 84 per cent. In 2020, 10 local chiefs and their assistants were suspended for abetting the practice.

As part of heightened efforts, the government in 2019 arrested three other chiefs in Kajiado and Meru counties for complicity.

Cross-border practice

Emerging trends such as medicalisation of FGM; girls cutting themselves; increased cross-border FGM; and cutting of married women, young girls and infants have also undermined the campaigns.

Cross-border FGM has particularly gained prominence, with girls living in areas bordering neighbouring countries of Uganda, Tanzania, Somalia and Ethiopia, sneaking out to be cut to circumvent the local punitive law.

Anti-FGM Board CEO Bernadette Loloju, in an earlier interview with nation.Africa, said cross-border FGM is rampant and poses a major challenge. She said the government had beefed up security and put stringent cross-border measures in place to tackle the problem. She warned parents and elders against allowing their girls to be cut as they would be held liable.

It is, however, not all doom and gloom after the five countries in the East African region late last year launched a joint action plan aimed at taming cross-border FGM.

The action plan entails development of a comprehensive programme to strengthen the urgent work of implementing regional human rights instruments for elimination of FGM. It also constitutes a framework at the regional level for state and non-state actors to enhance prevention, protection, and prosecution.

Funding

Inadequate funding is another major concern. Eluis Muindi, the programmes officer at the Kenya Men Engage Alliance, told nation.africa that even though inadequate cash has been an issue, lack of proper coordination of campaigns is also to blame.

“Even with the resources, proper coordination has been lacking which is hurting the war against the vice,” he said.

Eva Komba, a gender and development expert, noted challenges related to past funding. She added societal issues linked to misinterpretation of religious text to justify the practice, as well as community attitudes.

Inadequate funding could, however, end following last year’s launch by the President of a roadmap to accelerate national efforts to end gender-based violence and FGM. It proposed a significant increase in funding, dedicating $23 million (Sh2.6 billion) by this year and $50 million (Sh5.5 billion) by 2026.

Public Service and Gender Cabinet Secretary Margaret Kobia, in a statement to commemorate International Day of Zero Tolerance for Female Genital Mutilation, reiterated the government’s commitment to the war.

Prof Kobia said prosecution of perpetrators and alternative rites of passage are key among the multi-sectorial strategies to end FGM this year.

A 2020 report by Unicef states that Kenya’s progress towards eradicating FGM is stronger than that of other nations in eastern and southern Africa. It states that more than four million girls and women in the country have undergone FGM.