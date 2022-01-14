Kuria FGM victims to testify against parents in court

FGM, Kuria elders

Kuria elders sign a memorandum to end Female Genital Mutilation in Kehancha town on October 8,2021 after a consultative meeting with officials from the Anti-FGM board.

Photo credit: Ian Byron | Nation Media Group

By  Kamau Maichuhie

Gender Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Chiefs also warned against tolerating vice.
  • Twenty-two counties considered hotspots.

The government has cracked down on parents who perpetuate female genital mutilation (FGM) in Kuria, Migori County.

