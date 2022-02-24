Activists call for child-friendly GBV justice system

Association of Media Women in Kenya Executive Director Judie Kaberia.

Photo credit: Photo | Pool

By  MORAA OBIRIA

What you need to know:

  • Association of Media Women in Kenya executive director Judie Kaberia says many gender-based violence cases go unreported because of fear and mistrust, despite the victims needing help.
  • International Association of Women Judges–Kenya vice secretary Hellen Onkwani said the language used in courts on sexual offences is traumatising to children.

Access to justice for crimes of sexual violence should be child-friendly, women rights advocates have said.

