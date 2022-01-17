Murang’a man accused of defiling 10-year-old niece on the run


By  Mwangi Muiruri

  • The little girl confessed to the examining doctor on the cruelty she has been undergoing at the hands of her uncle.
  • Murang’a Woman Representative Sabina Chege condemned the incident, terming it sad.


Police in Murang’a are hunting for a 26-year-old man accused to have in the past three months repeatedly defiled his 10-year-old niece.

