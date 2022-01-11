Calls for joint action against rising teen pregnancies in Isiolo

Isiolo Musician Mohammed Abdi, popularly known as Heavy D with some of the girls who benefited from sanitary pads at Ole Bulle on November 6, 2021.

Photo credit: Waweru Wairimu | Nation Media Group

By  Waweru Wairimu

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Girls from poor families are at high risk of being lured into sex in exchange for sanitary towels.
  • County Commissioner warns of stern measures against men who impregnate schoolgirls

Isiolo leaders, health officials and administrators have called for joint efforts to tackle rising teenage pregnancies that account for 40 per cent of all pregnancies in the county.

