Gachagua: Uhuru cannot force Raila on Mt Kenya

Mathira MP Rigathi Gachagua drumming up support for Deputy President William Ruto at Kanjuu market in Kirinyaga County on March 6, 2022.

Photo credit: George Munene I Nation Media Group

By  George Munene

Nation Media Group

Allies of Deputy President William Ruto yesterday lashed out at President Kenyatta for ‘coercing’ Mt Kenya residents to support the Orange Democratic Movement chief Raila Odinga.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.