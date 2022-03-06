Gachagua: Uhuru cannot force Raila on Mt Kenya

Allies of Deputy President William Ruto yesterday lashed out at President Kenyatta for ‘coercing’ Mt Kenya residents to support the Orange Democratic Movement chief Raila Odinga.

Addressing supporters at Kanjuu and Mbiri markets in Gichugu Constituency, they told the Head of State to let the residents decide for themselves who their leaders should be.

Mathira MP Rigathi Gachagua said the President should retire peacefully instead of engaging in partisan politics.

“The President is going against the covenant he made. He had agreed that he would rule for 10 years and then hand over power to Dr Ruto. We are shocked that the President has decided to back Mr Odinga instead of his loyal deputy,” he said.

He accused the President of betraying his deputy, who supported him in 2013 and 2017 elections. “Dr Ruto stood with Mr Kenyatta during the presidential elections, but sadly, he is now backing Mr Odinga who fought him,” said Mr Gachagua.

The Kenya Kwanza Alliance leaders recollected how the President publicly promised that he would throw his weight behind his deputy after completing his two terms in office.

They claimed that Mr Odinga was not electable and told the President to stop wasting time campaigning for him in the region.

“The President should stop forcing the residents to support a person they don’t want. The residents are wise enough and can make the right decision during in the August 9 polls without being coerced,” said Kiharu MP Ndindi Nyoro.

Earlier, the rally at Kanjuu was temporarily disrupted when two rival groups clashed.

The KKA leaders exuded confidence that Dr Ruto – who is on a tour of the US, UK and Qatar – will beat Mr Odinga on the ballot and take the reins despite being abandoned by his boss.

They accused the government of letting the farmers down by failing to reduce the cost of fertiliser. They said a Ruto government would subsidise fertiliser to improve production.