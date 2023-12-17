Gachagua: Ruto has favoured opposition strongholds with projects

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua on Sunday said the government was keen to implement equitable development projects across the country without bias or favouritism towards any region.

Mr Gachagua said President William Ruto had already proved that no region will be discriminated by his government on the basis of how its people voted in the last elections by launching major infrastructure projects in opposition strongholds.

The DP told worshippers at AIC Church Zombe Township in Kitui County that the single biggest undertaking by President Ruto’s government—which will cost more than the Standard Gauge Railway— is the High Grand Falls dam project, which will be implemented in Ukambani region.

“The President has authorised the multibillion project, which will be the second biggest dam in Africa to be built in Kitui and the contract has already been awarded because we in government strongly believe in fair and equitable distribution of projects across all regions.” Mr Gachagua said.

The contract to build the High Grand Falls project which will cost an estimated Sh425 billion was awarded to GBM Engineering – a consortium of British and Turkish firms in September, and the President is expected to launch it early next year.

In a bid to woo the Kamba community into supporting the Kenya Kwanza regime, Mr Gachagua enumerated other key water projects in Ukambani including the ongoing Thwake dam, and the revival of Umaa dam.

“The government is keen to sort out the water challenges in Ukambani region as part of the broader social economic development of the country and this region will be transformed once these projects are actualised” he explained.

The DP promised plans to upgrade the Chuluni-Zombe-Mwitika road in Kitui East and the Mutomo-Mutha road in Kitui South to bitumen standards were at advanced stages.

"President Ruto is working hard to turn around the economy. There were teething problems in the beginning, but he has a good plan, energy and a hardworking team to transform the country. Be patient, pray for him and support him as we walk the journey together," said the DP.

However, the DP asked Ukambani leaders to fix their politics by ditching the Opposition, calling upon Wiper party leaders, the dominant party in the region to join the government.

"You have been following the Opposition leader (Raila Odinga) for many years but he humiliated your community leader (Kalonzo Musyoka) in 2022 General Election by subjecting him to an interview for the running mate slot. You do not humiliate a whole community by interviewing their leader for running mate position. Let us respect communities, especially a community that has supported you for five elections," he stated.







