Former State House boss Lenayapa dies

By LUCAS BARASA

Former State House Comptroller and Kenya's Ambassador to the Netherlands, Lawrence Lenayapa, has died.

Lenayapa, 59, passed away on Thursday in Nairobi.

The cause of Lenayapa's death has not been made public.

President William Ruto and former National Treasury Cabinet Secretary Ukur Yatani were among those who paid tribute to the late envoy.

"My heartfelt condolences to the family and friends of the late Ambassador Lawrence Lenayapa. The country has lost a dedicated public servant," President Ruto said on his X account.

He added: "Our thoughts and prayers are with the family and their loved ones at this time. Rest in peace, Lawrence."

Mr. Yatani said: "May Almighty God rest his soul in eternal peace and comfort the family."

A former county commissioner in Baringo and Kiambu counties, Lenayapa rose through the ranks to become permanent secretary, State House comptroller and ambassador.

Born in Kargi, Laisamis in Marsabit County, Lenayapa served as comptroller between 2013 and 2018 after being appointed when outgoing President Uhuru Kenyatta came to power.

He was later appointed Kenya's ambassador to the Netherlands in 2018.

He previously served as the principal secretary for the environment and mineral resources.

In the Netherlands, Lenayapa also served as Kenya's permanent representative to the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) and led Kenya's delegation to various international organizations.

Lenayapa was also an astute businessman with several ventures in Loiyangalani, Marsabit County.

Marsabit Governor Mohamud Ali described Lenayapa as "a seasoned public servant who served Kenya with all his might.

"Lenayapa's exemplary service as a long-serving County Commissioner, Principal Secretary, State House Comptroller, Kenya's Permanent Representative to the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) and Ambassador to the Kingdom of the Netherlands reflects a lifetime of service and dedication to his country," Ali said.

"Above all, Lenayapa was a friend without borders, whose friendship transcended social class, age and ethnicity. His love for his people, his charisma, the joyful and fine soul he was and his humor will forever be etched in our minds," Mr. Ali added.

Bungoma Governor Kenneth Lusaka said he had the privilege of working with Lenayapa both in the provincial administration where he succeeded him as District Commissioner in Elgeyo-Marakwet and later as Permanent Secretaries in various ministries.

"Lawrence's charm, outgoing personality and dedication to public service leave a lasting impression... He will be deeply missed by all who knew him," said Mr. Lusaka.

Mr. Lenayapa will also be remembered for writing a letter to the International Criminal Court in 2020 opposing the list of candidates proposed by the court for the position of prosecutor.



