Former Education PS Karega Mutahi dies

Former Education Principal Secretary Karega Mutahi is dead, according to the announcement made at All Saints Cathedral in Nairobi.

Provost Evans Omollo on Sunday announced that the church and the family of the late professor were planning to hold a mass on Wednesday afternoon.

Confirming the death, Kenyatta University Teaching, Referral and Research Hospital Chairperson Olive Mugenda eulogised Prof Mutahi as “a pragmatic leader who got work done” and contributed immensely in the education sector.

Illustrious career

“He was the pragmatic PS who got the assignments right and got the work done. When the construction of the Kenyatta University Hospital was almost complete and we were preparing to operationalise it, Prof Mutahi graciously accepted to chair (as a consultant) the operationalization committee that I appointed as the VC then,” Prof Mugenda posted on X.

“That critical Karega report contributed immensely to what we used as a basis of running the hospital when I was appointed the Chair of the Hospital Board. As PS MoE, Prof supported the Vice Chancellors during my time as VC-KU and his support and hard work contributed to our ability to post good performance and transform KU the way we did.”

Prof Mugenda sent her condolences to Mrs Karega, the children, family, education fraternity and friends.

“His contribution to the education sector and KUTRRH in that critical operationalisation committee will find its place in the book pages when the story is written. May Prof. Mutahi's soul rest in peace after an illustrious and effective public service career.”

Humble beginnings

Prof Mutahi served as PS in the grand coalition government of the late President Mwai Kibaki, and was instrumental in spearheading reforms in higher education.

His academic ascent from a secondary school classroom to a professor remains an inspiration to many.

Prof Karega held a Bachelor of Arts in Linguistics and Politics from the University of Nairobi.