Shem Migot-Adhola: Tributes to professor who Moi picked in ‘Dream Team’

In July 1999, President Daniel arap Moi included Prof Shem Migot-Adhola in his list of six technocrats entrusted with the mandate of pulling Kenya from the brink of economic collapse.

The appointment in President Moi’s ‘Dream Team’ marked Prof Migot-Adhola’s permanent place in the annals of Kenya’s history.

Tributes have poured in for the renowned scholar who breathed his last on Tuesday, October 22.

Prof Migot-Adhola was appointed Agriculture Permanent Secretary in what was seen as President Moi’s attempt to gain international credibility and inject professionalism into his administration.

It was a tough period for Moi who had donors piling pressure on him and tightening the noose around the government, blaming development problems in Africa to poor governance.

The team of technocrats, mostly headhunted from the corporate world, was led by Dr Richard Leakey. The members included Dr Martin Oduor-Otieno (Finance Permanent Secretary), Mr Titus Naikuni (Transport and Communications), Dr Wilfred Mwangi (Energy PS), Mr Mwaghazi Mwachofi (Finance PS), and Mr Kitili Mbathi (Investments PS).

Towering scholar

Since Tuesday, many Kenyans on social media have paid tribute to the academic and technocrat for his role in shaping Kenya.

In his condolence message to Prof Migot-Adhola’s family, Kisumu Governor Anyang’ Nyong’o described him as a friend and a towering scholar who made remarkable contributions to socio-economic and academic spheres, both in government and the private sector.

“Besides chairing councils of various universities, Prof Migot-Adhola will be remembered for his immense contributions to the Institute of Policy Analysis and Research.

"On behalf of my family and the people of Kisumu, I wish to send my condolences to the family and friends of this revered scholar,” said Prof Nyong’o.

Prof Ayiecho Olweny told the Nation that Prof Migot-Adhola’s contributions to academia will be greatly missed.

To Dr James Nyikal, Member of the National Assembly for Seme, Prof Migot-Adhola was a straight talker who held firm onto whatever he believed in.

“Prof was very professional and a man who stuck to the truth at whatever cost,” said Dr Nyikal.

According to him, the scholar mentored many people in Seme when he was the PS for Agriculture and in President Moi’s dream team, and his impact is felt to date.

Dr Nyikal said Prof Migot-Adhola believed that everything had a scientific aspect to it and that politics should bring change to the lives of the people.

“Whenever we interacted with Professor, he made it known that he never believed in politics of convenience. He always told me to do what would bring change in people’s lives, whether they found it popular or not,” said Dr Nyikal.

Dedicated scholar

Maseno University Vice Chancellor Prof Julius Nyabundi also paid tribute to the scholar describing him as “a Kenyan with a sterling career who distinguished himself as a dedicated scholar, a national and international civil servant.”

The Professor served on the Board of Equity Bank as a non-executive director.

He held a PhD in Sociology of Development and a Master of Arts in Sociology from the University of California.

He was a Special Graduate Student in Agricultural Economics from Michigan State University and had a Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of East Africa.

He was a private consultant on agriculture and rural development, land policy reform and environmental issues based in Nairobi, Kenya. Previously he was the Lead Specialist on Land Policy and Administration in the World Bank.

Prof Migot-Adhola also served in the Government of Kenya (seconded by the World Bank) as Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development.

His rich wealth of knowledge and experience also enabled him to serve as an Associate Research Professor at the Institute for Development Studies (IDS), University of Nairobi, and has numerous publications to his name focusing on land issues, pastoralism, farmers’ institutions and rural development.

He has working experience in many African countries as well as Haiti, Kyrgyz Republic and several Asian countries.

He was also the Chairman of the Council of Kenyatta University and has also served as Chairman of Kibabii University, Chairman of the Board of the Centre for Corporate Governance and was a Director of Housing Finance Company of Kenya Ltd and Vice-Chairman Board of Directors, Kenya Wildlife Service.

Controversy

At the sunset days of President Uhuru Kenyatta’s regime in 2022, Prof Migot-Adhola would be at the centre of a controversy pitting Kenyatta University Council and the government over the acquisition of the institution’s land, ostensibly to establish World Health Organization research facility calls for a conception reflection.

The university had resisted the move by state agents to hive off part of its land without observing the due process in effecting the transfers.

The controversy, which angered President Kenyatta, saw the Vice Chancellor, Paul Wainaina, and the University Council, led by Prof Migot-Adhola, fired under unclear circumstances.

Prof Wainaina was, however, reinstated to the helm of KU following change to President William Ruto’s government, upon which he vowed not to surrender any part of the institution’s land.