Hasu Patel: Billionaire burial like no other...

For the shilling-billionaire he was, many would have expected that money, fame and opulence would accompany Industrialist and Philanthropist Hasmukh Patel to the grave.

Kisauni MP eulogises Mombasa Cement tycoon Hasmukh Patel as kind, generous

Far from it, the final journey of the tycoon who owned one of Kenya’s biggest business empires, including Mombasa Cement Limited, was anything but extravagant— just like the simple life he led.

But just like he wowed many with his simplicity in life, Patel’s modest send-off on Sunday, September 1, brought Mombasa city centre to a standstill as his body was paraded in a funeral procession.

Mourners witness the final sendoff for Hasmukh Patel, the Mombasa Cement owner. Photo credit: Kevin Odit | Nation

Residents were treated to an uncommon encounter when the remains of the business mogul, who died aged 58 following a short illness last Thursday, August 29, was sat on a decorated seat that was placed on a truck that made several stopovers in the city as part of the final rites.

The body was first removed from the Pandya Hospital mortuary at around 9 am before proceeding to different stopovers, including temples where flowers were thrown at him as a sign of respect.

A close relative said the late Patel, who was popularly known as ‘Hasu’ or simply ‘Mombasa Cement’, wanted to be laid to rest as humbly as he lived with those he supported walking beside him.

He explained that the rituals witnessed were meant to portray his status in the society.

"This kind of burial has never happened in Kenya but in India, it's very common,” said Naran Mepani, a religious leader of the Shree Swaminariyan Temple.

“The late was just not a nobody, he was like a king... that's why they are throwing flowers at him at different temples. It's a sign of respect. We have lost a King".

The hearse carrying Patel’s remains was boarded by 18 passengers who were his immediate family members.

Hundreds of persons living with disabilities, whom the late supported through his charity work, used their wheelchairs as part of his final convoy.

Mr Mepani, who is also the chairman of the temple, said the hearse had to be decorated with flowers to show how Patel was loved.

The late Patel was taken to his house in Nyali, a humble abode where his close family members and staff bid him farewell.

Unlike other billionaires’ houses in the country, his house was a simple one— not signifying any opulence.

At the home, his peacocks, probably feeling a gap left behind, could be heard squawking loudly as a sombre mood engulfed the residence.