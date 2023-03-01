Former CA boss Francis Wangusi dies at a Nairobi hospital

Former Communications Authority (CA) Director General Francis Wangusi has passed on, the family has confirmed.

According to the sister Susy Wangusi, he died on Wednesday at 1.30pm at the Nairobi Hospital where he had been undergoing treatment for some time.

“We are saddened to have lost my brother Francis, he was going under treatment at the Nairobi Hospital, at 1.30pm he passed. He has left big gaps and we pray to God to give us strength,” said Ms Wangusi.

He served as the Director-General of the Communications Authority of Kenya (CA) from 2012 for a period of three years. Prior to his appointment he had served in the same position in an acting capacity for a period of one year.

As the CA boss, Mr Wangusi was entangled in a tiff with retired President Uhuru Kenyatta after the President ordered that CA should surrender Sh1 billion to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) to deal with cybercrime.

The money was from the Universal Service Fund, mandatory contributions from licensed telecommunications operators that provide services in the various communications market, which is collected by CA.

Mr Wangusi had previously served in various capacities at the then Communications Commission of Kenya (CCK).

He joined the Authority in 2000 at the level of Assistant Director and rose through the ranks to his current position. He served as the Director in charge of Broadcasting and Special Projects as well as the Director in charge of Licensing, Compliance and Standards (LCS).

The authority mourned him saying: “It is with profound sadness that we have received news on the passing on of former CA Director General Mr. Francis Wangusi which occurred this afternoon at the Nairobi Hospital where he had been receiving treatment. Mr Wangusi oversaw significant milestones in the ICT industry, including the transition to digital television broadcasting and the sector's exponential growth during his tenure from 2012 until his retirement on 22nd August 2019. May his soul find rest in perfect peace.”

It is with profound sadness that we have received news on the passing on of former CA Director General Mr. Francis Wangusi which occurred this afternoon at the Nairobi Hospital where he had been receiving treatment. pic.twitter.com/DgGvRvwAsZ — Communications Authority of Kenya (CA) (@CA_Kenya) March 1, 2023

Prior to joining the CA, Mr Wangusi worked at the defunct Kenya Posts and Telecommunications Corporation (KP&TC).

He also served as a senior lecturer at the former Kenya College for Communications Technology (KCCT) now Multimedia University College.

Mr Wangusi holds a Masters degree in Space Sciences with specialisation in Satellite Communications from the International Space University, France; a BSc in Telecommunications Engineering from the University of Rome, Italy and a Charted Engineer Part II Certificate from the Institute of Electronics Engineering, UK.

He is also a holder of Global Executive Masters Degree in Business Administration (GEMBA) from the United States International University (USIU).

Mr Wangusi played a pivotal role in a number of key projects that have positively impacted on the ICT Sector in Kenya.

In recognition of his distinguished services rendered to the nation of Kenya in the ICT sector, in 2013, Mr Wangusi was honoured with a presidential award of the Moran of the Order of the Burning Spear (MBS).