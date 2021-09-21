Milimani Law Courts
File | Nation Media Group

News

Prime

Former bank manager pledges to return stolen funds

By  Richard Munguti

Court Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Defence lawyers for the four accused persons sought the court’s indulgence for an amicable solution.
  • In 2010, then-High Court judge Mohammed Warsame had ordered the accused persons to return all the money stolen from the bank.

A former manager of a collapsed bank facing a multimillion-shilling theft charge has pledged to return the money in a plea bargain with the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.