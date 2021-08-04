Brothers charged with theft of Sh154m from Dubai Bank

Two elderly brothers, Kirpal Singh, 78, and Amarjeet Singh, 72, have been charged with stealing over Sh154 million from the collapsed Dubai Bank Kenya Limited 14 years ago.

When they appeared Wednesday before Milimani Chief Magistrate Francis Andayi, defence lawyer Robert Githui, who applied for their release on bond, disclosed to Mr Andayi that the two have been cleared of any criminal culpability in another case pending at the High Court.

The brothers, who are directors of Kamp General Engineers Company, face charges of conspiracy to commit a felony, stealing and handling of stolen property.

They denied four counts filed against them by the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).

The DPP, through State Prosecutor Angela Fuchaka, alleged that the stolen millions were siphoned through the account of Kamp General Engineers Company.

The company held an account in the collapsed Dubai Bank.

Bond terms

Ms Fuchaka, who did not oppose the release of the brothers on bond, said the case will be consolidated with another one against a Mr Hassan Mohammed Zubeid, which is listed for hearing on August 9, 2021.

Ms Fuchaka said Mr Zubeid is out on Sh300,000 cash bail.

“I will [provide] evidence before this court to the effect that the accused had been cleared from any wrongdoing by the top management of the collapsed bank,” said Mr Githui while pleading for the release of the brothers on reasonable cash bail.

And while freeing the two on bond, Mr Andayi said they face charges for serious offences.

He directed each to deposit Sh1 million cash bail.

He also directed the prosecution to furnish the suspects with witness statements and all exhibits to enable them prepare their defences.

Conspiracy to defraud bank

The brothers are charged that between July 14, 2009 and September 1, 2015 they conspired to defraud the collapsed bank.

They also face a second count of conspiring to defraud Bubai Bank Sh5,643,512 through Kamp General Engineers Company between July 4, 2007 and September 1, 2015.

The third count states that they stole USD1, 485,722.31 (over Sh148 million).

They faced an alternative charge of retaining the millions in their bank account at Dubai Bank while knowing or having reason to believe the money had been stolen.

Mr Githui told the court that at the opportune time, the brothers will be cleared of any criminal culpability since they are innocent.



