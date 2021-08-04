Brothers charged with theft of Sh154m from Dubai Bank

Brothers Amarjeet Singh, 72, (left) and Kirpal Singh, 78, at the Milimani Law Courts on August 4, 2021 where they were charged with the theft of over Sh154 million from the collapsed Dubai Bank Kenya Ltd.

Photo credit: Richard Munguti | Nation Media Group

By  Richard Munguti

Court Reporter

Nation Media Group

Two elderly brothers, Kirpal Singh, 78, and Amarjeet Singh, 72, have been charged with stealing over Sh154 million from the collapsed Dubai Bank Kenya Limited 14 years ago.

