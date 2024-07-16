Wrong suspect: Ford Foundation denies Ruto's protest funding claims

The US-based charity organisation Ford Foundation has denied claims by President William Ruto that it funded the anti-government protests in Kenya.

In an official statement, the Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO) said it does not sponsor such activities.

“We do not fund or sponsor the recent protests against the Finance Bill and have a strictly non-partisan policy for all of our grantmaking,” said Ms Tolu Onafowokan, the foundation’s director of strategic communications, in response to nation.africa.

President Ruto, while on a developmental tour of Nakuru on Monday, had urged the NGO to disclose any foreign sponsors and organisers of the anti-government protests, specifically naming the Ford Foundation. He warned that those behind the demonstrations would face legal consequences.

Explain to Kenyans

“We ask the Ford Foundation to explain to Kenyans its role in the recent protests. If they are not interested in democracy in Kenya, they should either style up or leave. We will call out all those who are bent on rolling back our hard-won democracy,” the President said in Kuresoi.

The Ford Foundation acknowledged Kenyans' right to peaceful protest but distanced itself from any form of violence.

“While we acknowledge the right of Kenyans to peacefully advocate for a just and equitable country, we repudiate any actions or speech that are hateful or advocate violence against any institution, individual, or community. As we noted during the Kenyan state visit to the United States this past May, we are committed to building on the legacy of the Ford Foundation's more than 60 years in the region so that Kenyans can unlock opportunities that extend to all,” the statement read.

The NGO also highlighted its historical and ongoing commitment to Kenya since 1963, including support for civil servants, technical experts, the educational sector, and various civil society initiatives.