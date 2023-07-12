FKE urges Ruto, Raila to embrace dialogue to avert ongoing demos

Federation of Kenya Employers (FKE) has urged President William Ruto and Azimio leader Raila Odinga to embrace dialogue to avert ongoing demonstrations in the country.

Federation Chief Executive Officer Jacqueline Mugo said the current protests have a negative impact on the economy.

"FKE stand has been simple: let our leaders be humble enough to embrace social dialogue and pursue a win-win outcome. The economy cannot bear the disruptions we are witnessing. We are seeing destruction of property, loss of life, vandalism and other undesirable occurrences," Ms Mugo said.

She said the frequent disruption to business operations and free movement of people, goods and services is not good for the country.

" In addition, the workers' productivity is depressed due to the anxiety and uncertainty that comes with the protests," she said.

FKE, has also added its voice to the calls for a halt to the demonstrations citing looming job losses as businesses grapple with the deteriorating conditions occasioned by frequent disruptions.

Ms Mugo said Kenya’s attractiveness as an investment destination, for both local and foreign players, is diminishing in view of the ongoing protests.

“Policy makers should consider amending the law to give meaning to public participation and Parliamentary processes. An example will be to amend the law to provide that the passing of the budget in Parliament shall be by two thirds majority of elected members of Parliament . This will engender constructive dialogue, debate and decisions on the budget making process”, she said.