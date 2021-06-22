Fight against Covid-19 exposed Kenya’s socio-economic class divisions

Covid curfew Nairobi

Members of the public, wearing masks to prevent the spread of Covid-19, queue for public transport home at the Kencom bus terminus in the Nairobi central business district, ahead of the curfew hour, on April 7, 2021.

Photo credit: Dennis Onsongo | Nation Media Group
WhatsApp Image 2020-08-30 at 11.24.51

By  Hellen Shikanda  &  Daniel Ogetta

What you need to know:

  • Using Open Source Intelligence (or OSINT), the Nation has established that class wars have been picking up online since the first coronavirus case was reported in Kenya.

Shirleen Awino, who works in Kisumu, was on leave in Nairobi when the government imposed a lockdown on Nairobi, Machakos, Nakuru, Kiambu, and Kajiado counties on March 26 this year.

Editor's picks

More from News

  1. Ramaphosa's 'missing' iPad almost derails speech

  2. American election observer found dead in Ethiopia

  3. Covid-19: Number of patients in ICU jumps to 273

  4. Bitcoin drops under $30,000 for first time in five months

  5. Turkey fronts ‘new approaches’ to diplomacy in latest pitch to Africa, world

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.