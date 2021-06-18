Towards Equality: Covid-19 could have set us back decades

Kenya's Defence Cabinet Secretary (CS) Monicah Juma (left) with Ministry of Public Service, Youth and Gender Affairs CS Prof Margaret Kobia during a celebration to mark the International Women's Day, in Nairobi, on March 8, 2021.

Photo credit: Lucy Wanjiru | Nation Media Group

By  The Sparknews Team

What you need to know:

  • Covid-19 has aggravated and made visible long-standing inequalities in all regions of the world.
  • The media are key in blowing this wind of change.
  • By looking at the world’s problems through a gender lens, they can help create more diverse, progressive and inclusive narratives for the greater good.

While Covid-19 has had a major effect on everyone’s lives, women and girls have been disproportionately affected by the pandemic. Representing 70 per cent of the global healthcare workforce, they have been exposed to a greater risk of infection.

Editor's picks

More from Gender

  1. AS IT HAPPENED: Obama moments - final day

  2. AS IT HAPPENED: Obama moments in Kenya

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.