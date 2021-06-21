Dr Shikoh Gitau
Pool

News

Prime

From Mathare slum to Kenya’s Covid war room

New Content Item (3)

By  Leon Lidigu

Health Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • The government is keen to develop a robust policy, legal and regulatory framework and digital skills competencies to accelerate the digital transformation and spur growth in the technology sector.

In March, last year, hours before the Ministry of Health announced the country’s first Covid-19 case, a group of computer scientists in Kilimani were onto something revolutionary.

Editor's picks

More from News

  1. Covid-19: Rwanda tightens restrictions

  2. Ethiopians vote amid logistical, security concerns

  3. Thousands miss preferred courses in varsity postings

  4. Koome now reshuffles judges in Court of Appeal

  5. PRIME Ex-spy boss who sued Moi dies

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.