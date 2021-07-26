Fibre optic cable relocation will not cause internet outage, ministry says

Fiber optic cable

A worker lays a fiber optic cable in Nyeri town on August 18, 2020. 

Photo credit: Joseph Kanyi | Nation Media Group

By Daniel Ogetta

  • The permanent relocation of the cables is meant to allow expansion of the two-lane Nairobi-Mau Summit highway into a four-lane dual carriageway.

The relocation of a fiber optic cable along the Nairobi-Mau Summit Road to allow construction of a dual carriageway,  will not interrupt internet services, the government has said.

