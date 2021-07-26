Fibre optic cable relocation will not cause internet outage, ministry says

The relocation of a fiber optic cable along the Nairobi-Mau Summit Road to allow construction of a dual carriageway, will not interrupt internet services, the government has said.

The project is expected to begin in September and will take approximately six weeks, over a stretch of 240 kilometres.

“It is because of strict timelines that we thought it wise to divide the project into four sections,” ICT Principal Secretary Jerome Ochieng’ said.

Mr Ochieng' said the stretch has been divided into four sections and four companies contracted to ensure timely completion of the project.

The first phase, to Naivasha through Mai Mahiu, will be done by Whitespace Limited while Adrian Limited has been contracted to relocate the cables to Naivasha, but through the Kinungi route.

Soliton Tech will cover the section from Naivasha to Nakuru while Geonet will take the cables to Mau summit.

The permanent relocation of the cables is meant to allow expansion of the two-lane Nairobi-Mau Summit highway into a four-lane dual carriageway.

It is part of the government's efforts to ensure all major highways have all utilities including fiber optic cables, sewerage systems and water.

While officiating the commencement of the project, PS Ochieng’ also assured that such services will not be disrupted.

“One of the key mandates of the ministry is to enhance, and not to disrupt the provision of Internet services and other connectivity countrywide,” Mr Ochieng’ said, disclosing that the permanently relocated fiber cables along the Rironi – Mau Summit Road will be carrying all the telecommunication companies' ICT infrastructure.

“Once the relocation is complete, the project will continue to deliver socio-economic transformation and help develop a huge information highway from the heart of Kenya to the rest of the country”, the PS added.