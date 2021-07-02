James Gichuru-Rironi Road
File | Nation Media Group

News

Prime

You’ll pay Sh6 per km to use the Rironi-Mau Summit road

By  Paul Wafula

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • For every kilometre on the highway, a motorist will part with Sh6 on any section of the road.
  • Motorists will have the option of paying electronically or manually at the end of their journey.

Motorists will pay between Sh1,050 and Sh6,300 to drive on the Sh160 billion Rironi-Mau Summit dual carriageway, whose construction is expected to start in September.

Editor's picks

More from News

  1. South African court ‘saves’ Zuma from jail

  2. Egerton University to set up call centre to boost food security

  3. EACC: Most leaders fail integrity test

  4. EACC denies raiding Khaminwa's office

    Dr John Khaminwa

  5. Somalia presidential contest shapes up as election date fixed

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.