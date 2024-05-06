Female terror suspect arrested in Kisii lodging

Police in Kisii have arrested a female terror suspect at a lodging.

Kisii County Police Commander Charles Kases said they have handed over the suspect to the Anti-Terror Police Unit (ATPU) for questioning.

"A member of the public reported to the police that a woman of Borana origin had been staying in a room at Black and White Lodging in Kisii Town for the last three weeks," said Mr Kases.

The commander explained that the woman aged 49 would remain indoors in her room during the day.

"But she appeared active at night. Her nocturnal activities were not very clear," said Mr Kases.

The county police boss disclosed that upon receiving a tip-off about the woman’s activities, police swung into action and arrested her.

The woman claimed to be from Isiolo County.