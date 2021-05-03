Feel like you failed? It is never too late to dream new dreams

Have you ever thought of what you want to be in future and are you working hard to achieving it?

There are so many careers that one can pursue — engineering, journalism, nursing, teaching among others.

Like success, failure is different things to different people. With a positive mental attitude, failure can be a learning experience and a chance to try again.

By the time a student is finishing secondary school, he or she should have a clear picture of what career to pursue and the qualifications required.

In my case, I did not manage to do what I had for long had an interest in — engineering. I always wanted to pursue that career because I loved physics and mathematics. Instead, I ended up studying journalism.

Dream dare and do

Taking on a course I didn’t choose on my own does not mean my dreams are shattered. I actually find it interesting doing the course. It’s never too late to set another goal or dream a new dream. You have the strength and passion to reach for the stars and change the world.

The application of academic knowledge separates the successful from the failures. One needs to first identify their talents to succeed in life. Know what you want and what you need to do to achieve it.

People believe that doing a lot makes them feel stressed but, to my understanding, it is caused by not finishing what we have started.

Remember that commitment in setting objectives; passion in their pursuit is what delivers success. Making it in life requires careful preparation, hard work and learning from your own mistakes or failure.

Being a learner with no direction about what one aspires to be in future is like driving a car without a destination.

Dream, dare and do should be a motto for every student in school. Once you get what you have dreamt about in your life, then give your services diligently.

Zamzam Ahmed Abdi is a Journalism student at the Kenya Institute of Mass Communication.